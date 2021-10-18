Vango Mining Limited: RC Drilling Commences at Contessa

Sydney, Australia - Lodestar Minerals Limited (ASX:LSR) advises that a program of RC drilling has commenced at the Contessa gold prospect on the Ned's Creek JV with Vango Mining Ltd. (ASX:VAN). Vango is earning 51% interest by spending $5M on exploration over 3 years.A key objective of the program is to test the granite contact as a potential structural control on high-grade gold at the Contessa prospect.The RC drilling program, of up to 3,000m, will also test the supergene gold blanket adjacent to the granite contact at Contessa to assess the potential for defining an open pit resource. The drilling program is expected to take 2-3 weeks to complete.





Vango Mining Ltd. (ASX:VAN) is an exploration mining company with ambitions of becoming a high-grade WA gold miner by developing the 100% owned Marymia Gold Project (Marymia) located in the mid-west region of Western Australia, consisting of 45 granted mining leases over 300km2.



Marymia has an established high-grade resource of 1Moz @ 3 g/t Au, underpinned by Trident - 410koz @ 8 g/t Au, with immediate extensions open at depth/along strike.





