CopAur Identifies 1100 Metre Zone of Surface Mineralization at the T-Bill Target and Collects Highest-Grade Rock Grab Sample to Date at 79.7 g/t Gold

Vancouver, October 18, 2021 - CopAur Minerals Inc. (TSXV: CPAU) ("CopAur" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its 2021 exploration at the T-Bill gold target on its 100% owned Willaims Copper-Gold Project. The 2021 work program completed to date includes ground geophysics, soil and rock sampling, and confirmation drilling designed to verify historical work, as well as identify potential zones for future expansion and exploration targeting. Significant new results includes the highest-grade rock grab sample collected to date on the project assaying up to 79.7 g/t gold (Au), within an untested zone that has been confirmed to extend over an ~1100 metre strike-length southeast of historic and 2021 confirmation drilling (Figure 1).

This high-grade sample occurs within an approximate 2.4 kilometre northwest-trending mineralized corridor outlined by a coincident historic gold-in-soil anomaly of >100 ppb Au. Additional 2021 reconnaissance rock grab sampling has also indicated the potential extension of this zone to the southeast, with samples assaying up to 3.55 g/t Au over a distance of 1 kilometre along-trend from historic sampling (Figure 1).

Visuals of oriented core taken during the 2021 confirmation drill program has also been successful in systematically identifying north and northwest-southeast mineralized shear-vein systems at the T-Bill target and will greatly improve the geological exploration model. These results together with trends identified in historic gold-in-soil anomalies would suggest that there remains significant along-strike potential for future drill targeting continuing to the north and northwest-southeast of current 2021 confirmation drilling. Copaur's flagship Williams Copper-Gold Project is located within the prolific Golden Horseshoe area of north-central British Columbia, Canada.

Jeremy Yasenuik, CEO commented, "Our regional exploration program has been very successful in confirming historic work and redefining previously unrecognized trends to these robust mineralizing systems. This work will allow for greatly improved and effective targeting that will continue to test the significant potential of the T-Bill target."





Figure 1: T-Bill location with rock sample highlights

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7895/99976_b939a6d4a48208ea_001full.jpg

Williams Project Exploration Updates (as of October 12th, 2021):

Drilling (Complete)

3150 metres completed at the T-Bill target - assays pending

Rock and Soil Sampling (Complete)

158 rock samples collected at the T-Bill and GIC Targets

654 soil samples collected - assays pending

Geophysics

Ground-based Induced Polarization (IP) 2021 program has now been completed over the GIC target

VTEM airborne geophysical survey in progress (35% complete - in progress)

Sample D703635





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7895/99976_capaur2.jpg

About CopAur Minerals Inc.

CPAU is an exploration company focused on advancing orogenic gold and copper porphyry targets on the Williams Gold-Copper Project, located within the prolific Golden Horseshoe of northern British Columbia, Canada. CopAur Minerals is ideally situated within the emerging Toodoggone District along the eastern Cordilleran gold belt, composed of the Sheep Creek, Cariboo, and Cassiar orogenic gold districts. The Company is backed by a dynamic team of experienced resource sector professionals, including Benchmark Metals Inc. members on its Advisory Board. The Williams Project represents exceptional shareholder value with significant gold and copper potential.

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Wade Barnes, P.Geo., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

