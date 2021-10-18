Vanadium One Iron Corp Commences Trading As Voyager Metals Inc.

TORONTO, October 18, 2021 - Voyager Metals Inc (the "Company") (TSXV:VONE), is pleased to announce that the company has completed its name change from Vanadium One Iron Corp. to Voyager Metals Inc.

The Company's shares will continue to trade under the same ticker symbol "VONE", upon the opening of markets on Monday, October 18, 2021. The Company's new CUSIP number is 92920V105 and its new ISIN number is CA92920V1058.

No action will be required by existing shareholders with respect to the name change. Certificates representing common shares of Vanadium One Iron Corp. will not be affected by the name change and will not need to be exchanged. The Company encourages any shareholders with any questions or concerns to contact the Company or to discuss any of the foregoing with their broker or agent.

Cliff Hale-Sanders, CEO of Vanadium One, stated, "As previously stated we are very pleased to change our corporate name, which we believe should remove uncertainty in the market related to our core metal exposure going forward. In addition, our new name reflects the voyage we are taking with shareholders to unlock the value of the Mont Sorcier iron and vanadium project."

About Voyager Metals Inc.

Voyager Metals Inc is a mineral exploration company headquartered in Toronto, Canada. The Company is focused on advancing its Mont Sorcier, Vanadium-rich, Magnetite Iron Ore Project, in Chibougamau, Quebec. As reported in the compliant NI 43-101 Technical Report -Mineral Resource Estimate of the Mont Sorcier Project, Province of Quebec, Canada completed by CSA Global and dated June 25, 2021, the South Zone contains 113.5 Mt Indicated mineral resources at 30.9% Magnetite and 144 Mt Inferred resources at 24.9% Magnetite and the North Zone has 809.1 Mt inferred mineral resources at 34.2% Magnetite

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF VOYAGER METALS INC.

Cliff Hale-Sanders, President & CEO

Tel: 416-819-8558

info@voyagermetals.com

www.voyagermetals.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains "forward-looking information" including statements with respect to the future exploration performance of the Company. This forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements of the Company, expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks, as well as others, are disclosed within the Company's filing on SEDAR, which investors are encouraged to review prior to any transaction involving the securities of the Company. Forward-looking information contained herein is provided as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims any obligation, other than as required by law, to update any forward-looking information for any reason. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate and the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking information.

SOURCE: Voyager Metals Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/668399/Vanadium-One-Iron-Corp-Commences-Trading-As-Voyager-Metals-Inc