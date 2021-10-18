Aurelius Intersects High-Grade Gold at Aureus East - Drills 131.5 g/t Au over 0.6 metres, 26.7 g/t Au over 0.95 metres, 26.4 g/t Au over 0.7 metres and 25.4 g/t Au over 0.7 metres

Toronto, October 18, 2021 - Aurelius Minerals Inc. (TSXV: AUL) (OTCQB: AURQF) (the "Company" or "Aurelius") is pleased to continue to report high-grade results from the Aureus East Project in Nova Scotia, Canada. The Company is drilling at the Aureus East project to define a new gold mineral resource and continue expanding upon the successes of the Phase 1 and initial Phase 2 program results. The holes reported today come from the ongoing surface drilling program, focusing on expanding mineralization along strike to the East, and at depth, as we continue to identify previously overlooked gold horizons and an expanding limb system.

The Company is currently drilling with two rigs at the Aureus East Project and has surpassed the minimum 10,000 metre ("m") Phase 2 program. Year to date, 18 surface holes and 8 underground holes have been completed for a total of 10,900m, (7,570m from surface and 3,330m from underground), and holes are currently in progress both at the surface and underground drills. There are currently over 1,800 samples in the lab.

Highlights from Aureus East surface drilling program

Hole AE-21-039

0.60m at 131.50 grams per tonne gold (g/t Au), from 63.3m

1.95m at 6.88 g/t Au, from 199.75m Including 0.65m at 19.30 g/t Au, from 199.75m

2.30m at 9.33 g/t Au, from 514.7m Including 0.7m at 25.40 g/t Au, from 515.3m



Hole AE-21-036

0.70m at 26.40 g/t Au, from 60.15m

0.75m at 13.15 g/t Au, from 161.40m

0.65m at 8.30 g/t Au, from 209.9m

Hole AE-21-035

2.65m at 10.0 g/t Au, from 371.05m Including 0.95m at 26.70 g/t Au, from 371.05m

0.65m at 10.60 g/t Au, from 457.35m

1.00m at 21.3 g/t Au, from 462m

Hole AE-21-034

0.90m at 11.45 g/t Au, from 41.5m

0.55m at 14.65 g/t Au, from 49.85m

CEO of Aurelius, Mark Ashcroft, stated, "Drill results have exceeded our initial expectations and continue to demonstrate the high-grade and continuous nature of the Aureus East Gold project. Utilizing the Aurelius approach, we continue to expand the mineralization and refine the geological model, while drilling previously underexplored areas, as we consistently encounter high grade intersections within a broadly mineralized and substantial gold system. We are very pleased with these results and remain on track to produce a current mineral resource in Q1 2022."

The surface drilling component of our Phase 2 exploration is targeting overlooked gold horizons and the extensions into the north and south limbs. In Phase 1, the limbs of the gold horizons were identified as an important growth opportunity. The limbs, historically interpreted to extend approximately 10-15m beyond the hinges, appear to be substantially longer than that, and now appear to extend beyond 100m in length, are steeply dipping and follow the folded host rocks (see Figure 4). The gold horizons are stacked and generally thicker in the fold nose or hinge, however the limbs offer new opportunity to grow the width of the gold system and the volume of rock to be considered in our future mineral resource estimates. The Aureus East gold mineralization outcrops and extends to beyond 900m below surface. Phase 1 and 2 drilling have concentrated on the first 500m of strike length leaving over 1 kilometre of confirmed gold mineralization as we head east and aim to further expand the system.

Holes drilled from surface pads 3 and 4, the focus of this press release, targeted multiple zones including a near surface high grade gold zone intersected by Holes AE-21-039 and AE-21-036. Hole AE-21-039 intersected this zone at 63.3m depth and resulted in 0.60m grading 131.5 g/t Au, and Hole AE-21-035 intersected 0.70m of 26.40g/t Au in the zone at a depth of 60.15m. These intersections occurred in the southern limbs of the system. Hole AE-21-039 continued through the hinge into the north legs and intersected 15 discrete gold zones in that hole.





Figure 1: An example of visible gold from Hole AE-21-039, grading 131.50 g/t Au over 0.60m.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7140/99987_1530df79340da92c_002full.jpg





Figure 2: A closer look at the visible gold from Hole AE-21-039 in Figure 1.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7140/99987_1530df79340da92c_003full.jpg





Figure 3: Aureus East surface drilling longitudinal section shows reported hole locations, underground development, drill locations and trend of the gold horizons.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 3, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7140/99987_1530df79340da92c_004full.jpg

Figure 4: Aureus East Cross Section at Surface Pads 3 and 4, looking east.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 4, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7140/99987_1530df79340da92c_005full.jpg





Figure 5: Aureus East schematic cross-section demonstrates geometry of stacked gold veins and opportunity for gold mineralization growth in limbs - Gold veins displayed in yellow and as black lines in the limbs.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 5, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7140/99987_1530df79340da92c_006full.jpg

Table 1: Gold intersections from Aureus East surface holes.

Pad Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Gold (g/t) S3 AE-21-034 41.5 42.4 0.90 11.45 S3 AE-21-034 49.9 50.4 0.55 14.65 S3 AE-21-034 55.5 56.5 1.00 0.77 S3 AE-21-035 61.0 61.7 0.70 0.52 S3 AE-21-035 99.9 101.3 1.40 0.67 S3 AE-21-035 106.0 106.7 0.65 1.73 S3 AE-21-035 109.5 110.5 1.00 0.60 S3 AE-21-035 156.8 157.5 0.72 4.44 S3 AE-21-035 164.5 165.5 0.95 4.94 S3 AE-21-035 172.2 172.9 0.65 1.97 S3 AE-21-035 210.5 211.4 0.95 0.95 S3 AE-21-035 221.4 225.8 4.40 1.34 S3 AE-21-035 247.2 248.0 0.80 3.49 S3 AE-21-035 281.3 282.0 0.75 2.86 S3 AE-21-035 295.8 296.5 0.75 0.80 S3 AE-21-035 343.3 344.3 1.00 0.63 S3 AE-21-035 362.7 364.1 1.45 1.56 S3 AE-21-035 371.1 373.7 2.65 10.00 S3 including 371.1 372.0 0.95 26.70 S3 AE-21-035 391.5 392.2 0.70 1.00 S3 AE-21-035 401.5 402.3 0.85 0.85 S3 AE-21-035 403.1 405.0 1.90 0.78 S3 AE-21-035 414.9 415.7 0.80 6.14 S3 AE-21-035 435.7 441.0 5.30 1.32 S3 including 437.7 438.5 0.75 5.20 S3 AE-21-035 448.6 449.6 1.00 0.62 S3 AE-21-035 457.4 458.0 0.65 10.60 S3 AE-21-035 462.0 463.0 1.00 21.30 S3 AE-21-035 473.0 474.0 1.00 1.64 S3 AE-21-035 513.4 514.2 0.80 0.72 S3 AE-21-035 522.4 531.0 8.60 0.54 S3 AE-21-035 541.6 542.2 0.55 0.56 S3 AE-21-035 581.1 582.5 1.40 1.19 S4 AE-21-036 60.2 60.9 0.70 26.40 S4 AE-21-036 85.6 86.4 0.75 4.39 S4 AE-21-036 90.4 91.2 0.80 0.79 S4 AE-21-036 152.2 153.2 1.00 0.63 S4 AE-21-036 161.4 162.2 0.75 13.15 S4 AE-21-036 178.8 180.4 1.65 0.77 S4 AE-21-036 207.2 208.1 0.90 0.54 S4 AE-21-036 209.9 210.6 0.65 8.38 S4 AE-21-036 223.5 224.4 0.85 1.27 S4 AE-21-038 43.0 44.0 1.00 1.36 S4 AE-21-038 70.3 71.3 1.00 1.91 S4 AE-21-038 76.9 78.7 1.75 2.73 S4 AE-21-038 94.7 97.0 2.35 1.15 S4 AE-21-038 105.8 107.0 1.25 1.84 S4 AE-21-038 177.9 178.6 0.75 3.68 S4 AE-21-038 180.9 182.3 1.45 3.79 S4 AE-21-038 204.2 205.2 1.00 1.41 S4 AE-21-038 207.8 213.0 5.25 1.37 S4 AE-21-038 216.0 216.9 0.85 0.50 S4 AE-21-038 245.6 246.6 1.00 1.50 S4 AE-21-039 63.3 63.9 0.60 131.50 S4 AE-21-039 90.8 91.5 0.70 0.78 S4 AE-21-039 93.4 97.0 3.60 2.45 S4 including 96.0 97.0 1.00 7.63 S4 AE-21-039 107.4 108.0 0.65 0.84 S4 AE-21-039 152.9 153.6 0.70 4.65 S4 AE-21-039 181.8 184.6 2.80 2.22 S4 including 183.3 183.9 0.65 6.17 S4 AE-21-039 199.8 201.7 1.95 6.88 S4 including 199.8 200.4 0.65 19.30 S4 AE-21-039 209.9 214.0 4.15 1.42 S4 AE-21-039 217.0 218.0 1.00 0.61 S4 AE-21-039 222.0 223.0 1.00 1.52 S4 AE-21-039 292.0 293.0 1.00 0.55 S4 AE-21-039 375.8 377.2 1.40 4.00 S4 AE-21-039 421.5 422.3 0.75 0.96 S4 AE-21-039 461.6 462.3 0.70 9.30 S4 AE-21-039 514.7 517.0 2.30 9.33 S4 including 515.3 516.0 0.70 29.40

Gold grades are not capped, and due to folded geometry of veins, the intervals may not reflect actual width.

Table 2: Hole location, final depth and orientation for reported holes

Pad Hole Easting Northing Length (m) Azimuth Dip AE S3 AE-21-034 548,138 4,980,040 81 165 -79 AE S3 AE-21-035 548,136 4,980,050 621 165 -79 AE S4 AE-21-036 548,153 4,979,996 252 345 -85 AE S4 AE-21-038 548,153 4,979,996 351 345 -87 AE S4 AE-21-039 548,177 4,980,002 543 345 -88

COVID-19 Precautions

Aurelius has developed and implemented compliant precautions and procedures that are in line with guidelines for the Province of Nova Scotia. Protocols were put in place to ensure the safety of our employees and contractors, thereby reducing the potential for community contact and spreading of the virus.

Qualified Person and Analytical Procedures

Mr. Jeremy Niemi, P.Geo. and Vice President, Exploration of Aurelius and the Company's Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information in this release.

Individual drill core samples are labeled, placed in plastic sample bags and sealed. Groups of samples are then placed into durable rice bags and then shipped by courier for analyses to ALS Geochemistry, Moncton, New Brunswick. Sample preparation occurs at ALS in Moncton where samples are weighed, dried, crushing one kilogram to 70 percent less than two millimeters and then pulverized to create a one-kilogram sample with 85 percent less than seventy-five microns. Potential high-grade gold samples are sent for metallic screen fire assay and remaining material is assayed for 50-gram fire assay and samples grading more than 100 parts per million have a gravimetric finish performed. When visible gold is encountered the company samples both halves of the core. The remaining coarse reject portions of the samples remain in storage if further work or verification is needed. The Company inserted control samples (accredited gold standards, blanks and duplicates) at least every 20 samples and monitors the control samples inserted by ALS.

About Aurelius

Aurelius is a well-positioned gold exploration company focused on advancing its recently acquired and renamed Aureus Gold Properties, including Aureus East and West, the Tangier Gold Project and the Forest Hill Gold Project located in Nova Scotia and described in detail in the Company's press release of November 18, 2019.

Aurelius is also focused on advancing two district-scale gold projects in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt in Ontario, Canada, one of the world's most prolific mining districts; the 968-hectare Mikwam Property, in the Burntbush area on the Casa Berardi trend and the 12,425-hectare Lipton Property, on the Lower Detour Trend.

The Company has a sound management team with experience in all facets of the mineral exploration and mining industry who will be considering additional acquisitions of advanced staged opportunities in Nova Scotia, the Abitibi and other proven mining districts.

On Behalf of the Board

Aurelius Minerals Inc.

For further information please contact:

Aurelius Minerals Inc.

Mark N.J. Ashcroft, P.Eng., President and CEO

info@aureliusminerals.com

Tel.: (416) 304-9095

www.aureliusminerals.com

