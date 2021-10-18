Talisker Intersects High Grade Gold on Newly Defined 227 Vein at Bralorne West

TORONTO, Oct. 18, 2021 - Talisker Resources Ltd. ("Talisker" or the "Company") (TSX: TSK) (OTCQX: TSKFF) is pleased to announce high grade results from drill hole SB-2021-054 at its 100% owned flagship Bralorne Gold Project. Five diamond drill rigs are currently drilling at Bralorne. A total of 65,789 metres consisting of 118 holes of a planned and fully funded 100,000 metre drill program has been drilled at the Bralorne Gold Project this year with a total of 87,960m (154 holes) since Talisker initiated drilling in February 2020. There are currently 24 holes consisting of 8,594 samples at the assay laboratory that the Company expects to be received shortly.

Talisker is concurrently drilling a high-grade narrow vein resource within 700m from surface at Bralorne and a close to surface (<350m) bulk tonnage resource at Pioneer.

Key Points:

Intersected a new vein highlighted by 148.5 g/t Au over 0.5m within 49.6 g/t Au over 1.5m.

Successful intercept targeting of the 101 Vein, 55 Vein and 55FW Vein returning 37.9 g/t Au over 0.5m within 6.73 g/t over 3.0m (101 Vein), 9.8 g/t Au over 0.5m (55 Vein) and 12.05 g/t Au over 0.5m (55FW Vein).

SB-2021-054 intersected near surface low-grade bulk-mineralization within the northwest extension of the Pioneer granite grading 0.93 g/t Au over 27m from 16 to 43 metres and 0.8 g/t Au over 11m from 83 to 94m.

Previous intercepts in the 101 Vein include 7.79 g/t Au over 2.15m (SB-2020-024) and 6.76 g/t Au over 2.0m (SB-2020-028).

This hole increases the number of intercepts for the 101 Vein to 14.

Previous intercepts on the 55 Vein include 43.64 g/t Au over 1.20m (SB-2020-015), 9.54 g/t Au over 1.90m (SB-2021-017) and 12.75 g/t Au over 0.5m (SB0-2021-058).

This hole increases the number of intercepts for the 55 Vein to 31.

The 55FW Vein is currently being modelled and is highlighted by 8.53 g/t Au over 1.0m (SB-2021-058).

Terry Harbort, President and CEO stated, "The high-grade results highlighted by a more than five ounces per tonne intercept on the 227 vein, a vein not historically mined, shows the immediate upside potential at Bralorne being unlocked by our current drill program. We expect to receive more similar results as congestion eases at the laboratory."

SB-2021-058 Hole Description:

Complete results have been received for this hole.

Located in the Bralorne West block on the northwest margin of the granitic intrusive.

Intersected multiple plugs of granitic intrusive hosted within diorite to 368.5m followed by diorite to completion at 707.2m.

227 Vein intersected from 272.35 to 723.85 m with visible gold.

101 Vein intersected from 523.3 to 523.8m with visible gold.

55 Vein intersected from 615.5 to 616.5m with visible gold.

55FW Vein intersected 628.3 to 628.8m with visible gold.

Veins considered classic Bralorne crack-seal quartz-carbonate veins with densely banded sulphide septae hosting fine-grained arsenopyrite and pyrite mineralization with strong silica-sericite alteration halos.

Table 1: Bralorne Gold Project - Drill Hole SB-2021-054 Diamond Drill

Hole Name From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) Zone Method Reported













SB-2021-054 16 16.5 0.5 0.90 Near Surface

Bulk Zone Au-AA26 SB-2021-054 16.5 17.5 1 0.13 Au-AA26 SB-2021-054 17.5 19 1.5 0.05 Au-AA26 SB-2021-054 19 19.5 0.5 0.35 Au-AA26 SB-2021-054 19.5 20 0.5 0.59 Au-AA26 SB-2021-054 20 20.5 0.5 1.21 Au-AA26 SB-2021-054 20.5 21 0.5 0.87 Au-AA26 SB-2021-054 21 21.5 0.5 0.40 Au-AA26 SB-2021-054 21.5 22 0.5 2.03 Au-AA26 SB-2021-054 22 22.5 0.5 1.04 Au-AA26 SB-2021-054 22.5 23 0.5 0.89 Au-AA26 SB-2021-054 23 23.5 0.5 1.51 Au-AA26 SB-2021-054 23.5 24 0.5 1.32 Au-AA26 SB-2021-054 24 24.5 0.5 2.01 Au-AA26 SB-2021-054 24.5 25 0.5 3.51 Au-AA26 SB-2021-054 25 25.5 0.5 6.13 Au-AA26 SB-2021-054 25.5 26 0.5 6.52 Au-AA26 SB-2021-054 26 26.5 0.5 3.66 Au-AA26 SB-2021-054 26.5 27 0.5 1.18 Au-AA26 SB-2021-054 27 27.85 0.85 0.87 Au-AA26 SB-2021-054 27.85 28.35 0.5 0.05 Au-AA26 SB-2021-054 28.35 28.85 0.5 0.05 Au-AA26 SB-2021-054 28.85 29.5 0.65 0.33 Au-AA26 SB-2021-054 29.5 30 0.5 0.48 Au-AA26 SB-2021-054 30 30.5 0.5 1.10 Au-AA26 SB-2021-054 30.5 31 0.5 0.83 Au-AA26 SB-2021-054 31 31.5 0.5 0.65 Au-AA26 SB-2021-054 31.5 32 0.5 0.59 Au-AA26 SB-2021-054 32 32.5 0.5 0.83 Au-AA26 SB-2021-054 32.5 33 0.5 0.41 Au-AA26 SB-2021-054 33 33.5 0.5 0.65 Au-AA26 SB-2021-054 33.5 34 0.5 0.96 Au-AA26 SB-2021-054 34 34.5 0.5 0.52 Au-AA26 SB-2021-054 34.5 35 0.5 0.39 Au-AA26 SB-2021-054 35 35.5 0.5 0.64 Au-AA26 SB-2021-054 35.5 36.5 1 0.44 Au-AA26 SB-2021-054 36.5 37 0.5 0.14 Au-AA26 SB-2021-054 37 37.6 0.6 VOID Au-AA26 SB-2021-054 37.6 38.2 0.6 1.40 Au-AA26 SB-2021-054 38.2 39 0.8 0.41 Au-AA26 SB-2021-054 39 40 1 0.28 Au-AA26 SB-2021-054 40 41 1 0.42 Au-AA26 SB-2021-054 41 42 1 0.22 Au-AA26 SB-2021-054 42 43 1 0.11 Near Surface

Bulk Zone Au-AA26













SB-2021-054 83 84.5 1.5 0.56 Near Surface

Bulk Zone Au-AA26 SB-2021-054 84.5 86 1.5 0.92 Au-AA26 SB-2021-054 86 87.5 1.5 2.66 Au-SCR24 SB-2021-054 87.5 89 1.5 0.61 Au-AA26 SB-2021-054 89 89.5 0.5 0.74 Au-AA26 SB-2021-054 89.5 90 0.5 0.12 Au-AA26 SB-2021-054 90 91 1 0.51 Au-AA26 SB-2021-054 91 92.5 1.5 0.38 Au-AA26 SB-2021-054 92.5 94 1.5 0.12 Au-AA26













SB-2021-054 272.35 272.85 0.5 0.23 227 Vein Au-AA26 SB-2021-054 272.85 273.35 0.5 0.07 Au-AA26 SB-2021-054 273.35 273.85 0.5 148.50 Au-GRA22













SB-2021-054 522.5 523.3 0.8 0.33 101 Vein Au-AA26 SB-2021-054 523.3 523.8 0.5 37.90 Au-SCR24 SB-2021-054 523.8 524.3 0.5 0.04 Au-AA26 SB-2021-054 524.3 525.5 1.2 0.80 Au-AA26













SB-2021-054 615 615.5 0.5 0.13 55 Vein Au-AA26 SB-2021-054 615.5 616 0.5 0.35 Au-AA26 SB-2021-054 616 616.5 0.5 9.80 Au-SCR24













SB-2021-054 627.75 628.3 0.55 0.57 55FW Vein Au-AA26 SB-2021-054 628.3 628.8 0.5 12.05 Au-SCR24

Notes: Diamond drill hole SB-2021-054 has collar orientation of Azimuth 180; Dip -55. True widths are estimated at 40 - 90% of intercept lengths and are based on oriented core measurements where available. Method Reported includes the most up to date information as of the date of this press release.

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this news release relating to the drill results at the Bralorne Gold Project has been approved by Leonardo de Souza (BSc, AusIMM (CP) Membership 224827), Talisker's Vice President, Exploration and Resource Development, who is a "qualified person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Talisker Resources Ltd.

Talisker (taliskerresources.com) is a junior resource company involved in the exploration of gold projects in British Columbia, Canada. Talisker's projects include two advanced stage projects, the Bralorne Gold Complex and the Ladner Gold Project, both advanced stage projects with significant exploration potential from historical high-grade producing gold mines, as well as its Spences Bridge Project where the Company holds ~85% of the emerging Spences Bridge Gold Belt and several other early-stage Greenfields projects. With its properties comprising 296,983 hectares over 346 claims, three leases and 198 crown grant claims, Talisker is a dominant exploration player in the south-central British Columbia. The Company is well funded to advance its aggressive systematic exploration program at its projects.

Sample Preparation and QAQC

Drill core at the Bralorne project is drilled in HQ to NQ size ranges (63.5mm and 47.6mm respectively). Drill core samples are minimum 50 cm and maximum 160 cm long along the core axis. Samples are focused on an interval of interest such as a vein or zone of mineralization. Shoulder samples bracket the interval of interest such that a total sampled core length of not less than 3m both above and below the interval of interest must be assigned. Sample QAQC measures of unmarked certified reference materials (CRMs), blanks, and duplicates are inserted into the sample sequence and make up 9% of the samples submitted to the lab for holes reported in this release. Sample preparation and analyses is carried out by ALS Global in North Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada and SGS Canada in Burnaby, British Columbia, Canada. Drill core sample preparation includes drying in an oven at a maximum temperature of 60°C, fine crushing of the sample to at least 70% passing less than 2 mm, sample splitting using a riffle splitter, and pulverizing a 250 g split to at least 85% passing 75 microns (ALS code PREP-31 / SGS code PRP89). Gold in diamond drill core is analysed by fire assay and atomic absorption spectroscopy (AAS) of a 50g sample (ALS code Au-AA26 / SGS code GO_FAA50V10), while multi-element chemistry is analysed by 4- Acid digestion of a 0.25 g sample split with detection by inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometer (ICP-MS) for 48 elements (Ag, Al, As, Ba, Be, Bi, Ca, Cd, Ce, Co, Cr, Cs, Cu, Fe, Ga, Ge, Hf, In, K, La, Li, Mg, Mn, Mo, Na, Nb, Ni, P, Pb, Rb, Re, S, Sb, Sc, Se, Sn, Sr, Ta, Te, Th, Ti, Tl, U, V, W, Y, Zn, Zr). Gold assay technique (ALS code Au-AA26 / SGS code FAA50V10) has an upper detection limit of 100 ppm. Any sample that produces an over-limit gold value via the gold assay technique is sent for gravimetric finish (ALS method Au-GRA22 / SGS method GO_FAG50V) which has an upper detection limit of 1,000 ppm Au. Samples where visible gold was observed are sent directly to screen metallics analysis and all samples that fire assay above 1 ppm Au are re-analysed with method (ALS code Au-SCR24 / SGS code - 6 - GO_FAS50M) which employs a 1kg pulp screened to 100 microns with assay of the entire oversize fraction and duplicate 50g assays on the undersize fraction. Where possible all samples initially sent to screen metallics processing will also be re-run through the fire assay with gravimetric finish provided there is enough material left for further processing.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on Talisker's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, this release contains forward-looking information relating to, among other things, effective time of the rights provided to New Gold under the Investor Rights Agreement, the completion of New Gold's strategic investment; the completion of the Offering, the use of proceeds, the operations of the Company and the timing which could be affected by the current global COVID-19 pandemic. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to Talisker. Although such statements are based on reasonable assumptions of Talisker's management, there can be no assurance that any conclusions or forecasts will prove to be accurate.

While Talisker considers these statements to be reasonable based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include market risks and the demand for securities of the Company, risks inherent in the exploration and development of mineral deposits, including risks relating to changes in project parameters as plans continue to be redefined, risks relating to variations in grade or recovery rates, risks relating to changes in mineral prices and the worldwide demand for and supply of minerals, risks related to increased competition and current global financial conditions and the COVID-19 pandemic, access and supply risks, reliance on key personnel, operational risks, and regulatory risks, including risks relating to the acquisition of the necessary licenses and permits, financing, capitalization and liquidity risks.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date hereof, and Talisker is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

SOURCE Talisker Resources Ltd.