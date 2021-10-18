Mexus Revenues Increase At Its Santa Elena Mine; Seeks Exploration Partner

CABORCA, October 18, 2021 - Mexus Gold US (OTCQB:MXSG) ("Mexus" or the "Company) announced that funds from its recent batch of activated carbon is expected to be received by October 28th. The next shipment of activated carbon is being readied and should ship for processing by November 1st. "The company is seeking to speed up the activated carbon cycle from mine site to refinement over the coming months. Our end goal would be to have a 3 week recurring cycle of revenue from this process." added Mexus CEO, Paul Thompson Sr.

Mineralized material run through the crushing circuit and placed on the heap leach pad is currently assaying at an average of 4.6 gpt Au and 8 gpt Ag. The company will begin a new round of blast hole drilling on October 18th. These efforts will produce 15,000 tons of high-grade gold material for processing through the crushing/leaching circuit.

Mexus has now accumulated 100's of assays from drill hole results, performed geo-technical mapping and now placed the Santa Elena mine into partial production. These efforts indicate a potential 1,500,000 Au oz. resource on the property. The company is working hard to select a qualified mining company to do an exploration/option agreement with potential partners actively involved in negotiations.

About Mexus Gold US

Mexus Gold US is an American based mining company with holdings in Mexico. The fully owned Santa Elena mine is located 54km NW of Caborca, Mexico. Mexus also owns rights to the Ures property located 80km N of Hermosillo, Mexico. This property contains 6900 acres and has both gold and copper on the property. Founded in 2009, Mexus Gold US is committed to protecting the environment, mine safety and employing members of the communities in which it operates.

For more information on Mexus Gold US, visit www.mexusgoldus.com.

Mexus Gold US (775) 721-9960. Paul Thompson Sr

