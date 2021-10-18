Argonaut Gold Announces Release Date For Third Quarter 2021 Operational and Financial Results

TORONTO, Oct. 18, 2021 - Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSX: AR) (the "Company", "Argonaut Gold" or "Argonaut") plans to release its third quarter 2021 operating results, financial statements and the related management's discussion and analysis before market open on November 15, 2021. The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its third quarter 2021 operating and financial results at 10:00 am EST on the same day, November 15, 2021.

Argonaut Gold Third Quarter 2021 Operational and Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast:

Q3 Conference Call Information

Toll Free (North America): 1-888-664-6392 International: 1-416-764-8659 Conference ID: 80837957 Webcast: www.argonautgold.com

Q3 Conference Call Replay:

Toll Free Replay Call (North America): 1-888-390-0541 International Replay Call: 1-416-764-8677 Replay Entry Code: 837957#

The conference call replay will be available from 1:00 pm EDT on November 15, 2021 until 11:59 pm EST on November 22, 2021.

About Argonaut Gold

Argonaut Gold is a Canadian gold company engaged in exploration, mine development and production. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex in Durango, Mexico, the La Colorada mine in Sonora, Mexico and the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, USA. The Company also holds the construction stage Magino project, the advanced exploration stage Cerro del Gallo project and several other exploration stage projects, all of which are located in North America.

For more information, contact:

Argonaut Gold Inc.

Dan Symons

Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations

Phone: 416-915-3107

Email: dan.symons@argonautgold.com

