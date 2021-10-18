AbraSilver Further Strengthens Board With Appointment of Stephen Gatley as Independent Director

Toronto, October 18, 2021 - AbraSilver Resource Corp. (TSXV:ABRA) (OTC:ABBRF) ("AbraSilver" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Stephen ("Steve") Gatley as an independent member of the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board").

Mr. Gatley is a mining engineer with over 40 years of experience in the minerals industry. He spent the early part of his career working for Rio Tinto, initially in the Cornish tin mines, before holding senior positions at underground base metal mines in both Europe and South America. The later part of his career was spent with Lundin Mining Corp. where he served initially as General Manager of the Galmoy zinc/lead mine in Ireland. Moving from mine sites to a corporate role, he held the position of Vice President Technical Services from 2012 to 2021. In this position, he provided technical oversight to Lundin's operating mines and growth initiatives including the acquisition and subsequent construction of the high-grade Eagle underground nickel/copper mine in Michigan, USA, the acquisition and subsequent expansion of the Candelaria copper/gold open pit and its three underground mines in Chile and the acquisition and integration of the Chapada copper/gold mine in Brazil.

Robert Bruggeman, Chairman of the Company, stated "We are delighted that Steve Gatley has agreed to join AbraSilver's board because of his vast knowledge of mine engineering and development. As evidenced by our ongoing drill results, the Oculto deposit at Diablillos still has substantial exploration upside but the defined silver and gold Mineral Resources are of sufficient size and grade that we want to aggressively move the project forward towards production. Mr. Gatley's knowledge and experience will be of great benefit to the board as Diablillos moves toward a production decision."

Mr. Gatley holds a Bachelor of Sciences Engineering degree from the Royal School of Mines, London. He is based in the UK and is currently a non-executive Director of Cornish Metals Inc. and has previously served as a non-executive Director of Union Resources Ltd. and Sunridge Gold Corp. He has also been a director of numerous Lundin Mining Corp subsidiary companies and remains as a director of their Portuguese subsidiary, Somincor S.A. Mr. Gatley's appointment is subject to the normal course clearing of his Personal Information Form (PIF) in accordance with the rules of the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V).

About AbraSilver

AbraSilver is a well-funded silver-gold focused advanced-stage exploration company. The Company is rapidly advancing its 100%-owned Diablillos silver-gold project in the mining-friendly Salta province of Argentina, which has a Measured and Indicated Mineral Resource base of over 160Moz on a silver-equivalent basis or 2.3Moz on a gold-equivalent basis. The Company is led by an experienced management team and has long-term supportive shareholders including Mr. Eric Sprott and SSR Mining. In addition, AbraSilver owns a portfolio of earlier-stage copper-gold projects, including the Arcas project in Chile where Rio Tinto has an option to earn up to a 75% interest by funding up to US$25 million in exploration. AbraSilver is listed on the TSX-V under the symbol "ABRA" and in the U.S. under the symbol "ABBRF".

The Diablillos resource estimate is N.I. 43-101 compliant. Full details of the Mineral Resources are available in a Company news release dated September 15, 2021. The full technical report, which is being prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI-43-101") by Mining Plus, will be available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under the Company's issuer profile within 45 days of the news release dated September 15, 2021.

