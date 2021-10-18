Jayden Begins 6000m Drill Program at Storm Lake

Vancouver, October 18, 2021 - Jayden Resources Inc. , ("Jayden" or "the Company") (TSXV:JDN) (OTC:PNMLF) announces that the Company has arranged up to a 6,000 meter diamond drill program on its Storm Lake gold property ("Storm Lake") located in the Frotet-Evans Greenstone Belt in central Quebec.

Storm Lake consists of 48 contiguous claims that cover a gross area of approximately 2,610 hectares. Previous exploration on the property from various other companies includes 49 drill holes totaling 9,600 meters and 8 showings (7 Gold and 1 Silver).

Pursuant to a NI43-101 Technical Report on Storm Lake dated August 25, 2021 (which can be found at www.jaydenresources.com) that recommended an exploration program estimated to cost $2.7M, including various ground surveys and a property wide exploration drill program.

Jayden recently completed the Phase I work and will advance the recommended Phase II drill program from 5,000 meters to up to 6,000 meters to include drilling on some new zones of interest recently identified. See below for a map showing the location of the planned 2021 drill holes or follow this link: https://jaydenresources.com/news/2021-drill-program/



Jayden has contracted Laurentia Exploration based in Saguenay, Quebec to oversee the program. Jayden's President & CEO, David Eaton commented, "The Company was anxious to begin work on Storm Lake before the year end and looks forward to some positive results so we can advance the property even further beginning next spring"

Technical information in this press release was reviewed by Maxime Bouchard, P.Geo., M.Sc., recognized as a Qualified Person under the guidelines of National Instrument 43-101. The Qualified Person has not completed sufficient work to verify the historic information on the Property, particularly in regards to historical drill results. However, the Qualified Person believes that drilling and analytical results were completed to industry standard practices. The information provides an indication of the exploration potential of the Property but may not be representative of expected results.

