Frontier Lithium CEO to be Featured on Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com October 21st

SUDBURY, Oct. 18, 2021 - Frontier Lithium Inc. (TSXV: FL) (OTCQX: LITOF) ("Frontier" or "the Company") today announced that its President & CEO, Trevor Walker, invite the investment community to an interactive presentation on its PAK Lithium Project live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on October 21st.

DATE: October 21, 2021

TIME: 10:00 AM ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3iUhKfJ

This will be a live, online event where individuals, institutional investors, advisors and analysts are invited to an update on progress made on its' PAK Lithium Project located on Ontario's Electric Avenue and ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

Frontier Commences Phase X Drilling

Frontier Intersects 320.6 Metres of Pegmatite Averaging 1.68 Li2O at the Spark Pegmatite

Frontier Lithium Adds a Vice-President of Sustainability and External Affairs to its Executive Team

Frontier Lithium Welcomes Marc Boissonneault to its Board of Directors

About Frontier Lithium Inc.

Frontier Lithium is a pure play lithium company with the largest land position in the Electric Avenue, a premium lithium mineral district located in Northern Ontario. The company maintains 100-per-cent ownership in the Pak Lithium Project, which contains one of North America's highest-grade, large-tonnage hard-rock lithium resources in the form of a rare low-iron spodumene. The Project continues to have significant upside exploration potential. Frontier is a preproduction business that is targeting the manufacturing of battery-quality lithium hydroxide to support electric vehicle and battery supply chains in North America.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/frontier-lithium-ceo-to-be-featured-on-webcast-live-at-virtualinvestorconferencescom-october-21st-301402019.html

SOURCE VirtualInvestorConferences.com