Galantas Gold Corporation to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com October 21st, 2021

TORONTO, Oct. 18, 2021 - Galantas Gold Corp. (TSX-V & AIM: GAL; OTCQX: GALKF), a Canadian public company developing the Omagh Gold Project in Northern Ireland, today announced that Mario Stifano, CEO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on October 21st.

DATE: October 21, 2021

TIME: 1:30-2:00pm ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3iUhKfJ

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

October 11, 2021: Galantas Gold intersects high-grade gold at the Omagh Project in Northern Ireland

September 1, 2021: Galantas Gold commences trading on the OTCQX under symbol GALKF

July 23, 2021: Galantas Gold to commence new exploration drilling program at Omagh

May 18, 2021: Galantas Closes Private Placement

About Galantas Gold Corporation

Galantas Gold Corp. is a Canadian public company that trades on the TSX-Venture Exchange and the London Stock Exchange AIM market, both under the symbol GAL. It also trades on the OTCQX Exchange under the symbol GALKF. The Company's strategy is to create shareholder value by operating and expanding Northern Ireland's first gold mine.

