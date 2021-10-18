Menü Artikel
Galantas Gold Corporation to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com October 21st, 2021

14:35 Uhr  |  PR Newswire
Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on VirtualInvestorConferences.com

TORONTO, Oct. 18, 2021 - Galantas Gold Corp. (TSX-V & AIM: GAL; OTCQX: GALKF), a Canadian public company developing the Omagh Gold Project in Northern Ireland, today announced that Mario Stifano, CEO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on October 21st.

DATE: October 21, 2021
TIME: 1:30-2:00pm ET
LINK: https://bit.ly/3iUhKfJ

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

  • October 11, 2021: Galantas Gold intersects high-grade gold at the Omagh Project in Northern Ireland
  • September 1, 2021: Galantas Gold commences trading on the OTCQX under symbol GALKF
  • July 23, 2021: Galantas Gold to commence new exploration drilling program at Omagh
  • May 18, 2021: Galantas Closes Private Placement

About Galantas Gold Corporation

Galantas Gold Corp. is a Canadian public company that trades on the TSX-Venture Exchange and the London Stock Exchange AIM market, both under the symbol GAL. It also trades on the OTCQX Exchange under the symbol GALKF. The Company's strategy is to create shareholder value by operating and expanding Northern Ireland's first gold mine.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®
 Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/galantas-gold-corporation-to-webcast-live-at-virtualinvestorconferencescom-october-21st-2021-301402034.html

SOURCE VirtualInvestorConferences.com



Contact
Galantas Gold Corp., Mario Stifano, Chief Executive Officer, +44 (0)28 8224 1100, info@galantas.com, OR Virtual Investor Conferences, John M. Viglotti, SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access, OTC Markets Group, (212) 220-2221, johnv@otcmarkets.com
