Progressive Planet Moves PozGlass SCM Commercialization Efforts Forward with Strong Proprietary Formula Test Results

Plans Underway to Introduce New Eco-Friendly Cementing Alternative to Fly Ash to Help Meet Growing Low-Carbon Concrete Demand

VANCOUVER, Oct. 18, 2021 - Progressive Planet Solutions Inc. (TSXV: PLAN) ("PLAN" or "Progressive Planet"), an emerging technology company providing innovative circular solutions and earth-friendly micronized minerals that naturally unlock sustainability benefits across the construction and agriculture industries, is pleased to announce excellent results from Phase 2 and the final PozGlass SCM testing completed by third-party C&CS Atlantic under Dr. Michael Thomas' direction. Dr. Thomas, a professor at the University of New Brunswick, has authored more than 200 technical papers and reports including the book "Supplementary Cementing Materials in Concrete".

Two different proprietary blends of PozGlass SCM (each containing a different ratio of recovered post-consumer glass and natural pozzolans) were tested in combination with Portland Cement. Final test report results, inclusive of previous announcements released on April 26 and June 23 2021, demonstrated that PozGlass added enhanced compressive strength and durability, excellent chloride permeability (RCP testing), and resistance to acidic soil degradation well within accepted industry guidelines.

"Progressive Planet is ecstatic with these test results, as Dr. Thomas' independent findings help to solidify our plans to commercially launch PozGlass SCM and give us great confidence as we further explore ready-mix and precast concrete supply chain opportunities," said CEO Steve Harpur. "Our next steps will include identifying and procuring a long-term supply of glass in Western Canada and finding an optimal location that will support a commercial plant build and PozGlass SCM production.

Dr. Thomas designed a thorough review program, which tested two blended samples containing PozGlass SCM along with a third individual sample containing only Portland Cement. Two of the mortar mixes substituted 25% of the Portland Cement for PozGlass of an equivalent weight. The third mortar mix (the control mix) contained only Portland Cement.

Test results showed the mortar bars produced from the two mortar mixes expanded 0.03% and 0.02% respectively, after six months. Expansion less than 0.05% at six months indicates a mortar with high-level of sulfate resistance (less than 0.10% at six months indicates moderate sulfate

resistance). It should be noted that the control mortar bars, containing only Portland Cement, disintegrated at the 180-day mark, and could not be measured as a result.

Dr. Michael Thomas, who is active on technical committees within the American Concrete Institute (ACI), ASTM, RILEM, and the Canadian Standards Association stated: "The use of 25% of either of the two PozGlass blended pozzolan mixes in combination with a high-C 3 A Portland cement is sufficient to meet the requirements of a Type HSb cement (blended cement with high sulfate resistance) and is suitable for use in S-1 exposure (very severe sulphate exposures)."

"After 180 days, we have conclusive third-party proof that PozGlass is very effective at resisting degradation in concrete used below ground level in acidic soils," Harpur added. "We now have the full package -- an environmentally friendly and economically attractive solution to fly ash, that also enhances performance. PLAN has just taken a giant step closer toward securing and helping future customers meet their own sustainability targets by reducing the carbon footprint of cement."

PLAN intends to supply the cement industry with PozGlass SCM as a superior replacement to fly ash. Fly ash is created as a by-product of burning coal to make electricity, but all coal fired power plants in Canada are mandated to shut down by December 2029, marking the end of fly ash.

PLAN continues work on creating supplementary cementing materials (SCMs) with a focus on:

Minimizing the carbon footprint of the SCMs we create,

Utilizing waste materials where possible to create the most sustainable SCMs; and,

Sequestering CO2 in SCMs to address climate change.

ABOUT PROGRESSIVE PLANET

Progressive Planet is an emerging technology company providing innovative circular solutions and earth-friendly micronized minerals that naturally unlock sustainability benefits across the construction and agriculture industries. Tapping into the earth's (inherent) binding powers and properties, PLAN is developing and scaling a portfolio of proprietary solutions to help our customers build, grow, and operate more responsibly.

PLAN operations currently include:

A comminution facility in Spallumcheen, BC which is currently producing micronized minerals used by farmers in lieu of chemical fertilizers to promote healthy soils without the addition of chemicals,

A research lab in Calgary, AB focused on creating SCMs and associated technologies to sequester CO2 in concrete; and,

Three natural pozzolan properties in BC including our flagship Z1 Natural Pozzolan Quarry in Cache Creek, BC and our two pozzolan properties under development, the Z2 Natural Pozzolan Property near Falkland and the Heffley Creek Metals and Natural Pozzolan Property.

