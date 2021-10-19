Kiplin Metals Completes Work Program at Exxeter Gold Project

Vancouver, October 18th, 2021 - Kiplin Metals Inc. (the "Company") (TSXV:KIP) (Frankfurt:17G1) is pleased to announce the completion of phase one exploration at the Company's wholly owned Exxeter Gold Project, located in Val D'Or, Quebec. A total of 249 soil samples were taken at the C-Horizon with Shaw drills. The samples were taken in the southeastern extent of the claims, at the T1 Target Zone, where previous soil sampling produced encouraging gold values and multiple IP anomalies have been identified. The T1 target is associated with the east-west trending Cadillac fault, which is the primary control of gold mineralization in the Val D'Or mining camp. In addition, a new rock outcrop was discovered, in the T1 Target Zone, and is interpreted to be along strike with previously identified IP anomalies, but outside the historic IP survey area. Rock in the outcrop was weakly veined but highly silicified with traces of pyrite and appears to be in a contact zone between metasediments and metavolcanics with high strain. Ten chip samples were collected across the outcrop. All samples were delivered to ALS labs in Val-d'Or, Quebec and results are expected in the near term.

The Company is very pleased with the production of the work program. Results from this program will be integrated into the project database with the intention of defining diamond drilling targets.

Peter Born P.Geo., is the designated Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and is responsible for, and has approved, the technical information contained in this release.

About Kiplin Metals

Kiplin Metals is an early-stage exploration and development mining company. The Company's management understands that the greatest value creation for shareholders is through the discovery, and development of mineral resources, therefore the company focuses on project that can provide such impact. Kiplin Metals has the rights to two highly perspective minerals exploration assets in Canada, a region in the world known for its resources, collaborative regulatory structure and stable economic and political environment.

The Exxeter Gold Project covers an area of 715ha located in Val d'Or Quebec, one of the premier gold camps in the world which produced over 113.4M oz Au by the end of 2019. The project covers 3.8km of the Cadillac Tectonic zone, which is the principal geologic structure responsible for cold mineralization in the Val d'Or.

The Lac Rochester Copper Project is located on the eastern border of the Val d'Or mining camp, 50km southeast of the city of Val D'Or, and 14km south of the Company's flagship property, the Exxeter Gold Project. Past exploration of the Lac Rochester Copper Project has identified multiple high copper and iron values, concurrent with a large, northeast trending magnetic anomaly.

