United Lithium Corp. Discovers More Spodumene Rich Boulders  Assays Up To 2.54 Li2O

Additional mapping and prospecting has discovered multiple new spodumene rich boulders in a boulder train approximately 250m southwest of previously identified boulder trains



Additional results received from previously sampled areas, as well as new sampling 500m west of recent drilling, report multiple high grade boulders over 1.3% Li 2 O

New 370 hectare claim application lodged, making the total Bergby land package more than 10828 hectares

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 19, 2021 -- United Lithium Corp. (CSE: ULTH; OTC: ULTHF; FWB: 0ULA) ("ULTH" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the second batch of results from ongoing boulder train mapping and sampling at the Bergby Lithium Project in central Sweden. Additional results have been returned from an area west of the northern end of the previously drilled lithium mineralized pegmatite. These boulder trains are not related to drilled mineralization and are believed related to new lithium mineralized bodies. A new boulder train, approximately 250m southwest of the previous most western train, and approximately 1000m southwest of the most western holes drilled to date may be related to the known drilled pegmatite.

Results from the southwest boulder train include 2.54% Li 2 O, 1.49% Li 2 O, 1.44% Li 2 O and 3.15% Li 2 O (see Table 1 and Figures 1 and 2). In addition, a newly identified spodumene rich boulder train has been discovered 250m southwest of these results which been mapped for more than 750m in length. Boulder samples of visible spodumene bearing pegmatite from the current data set range from 0.20% Li 2 O to 2.54% Li 2 O and average 1.17% Li 2 O. Boulder samples of pegmatite where there was no visible spodumene from the current data set range from 0.00% Li 2 O to 1.49% Li 2 O and average 0.11% Li 2 O.

United Lithium continues to map and prospect for pegmatite boulders in the Bergby region. Samples from spodumene rich boulders, along with pegmatite boulders without spodumene but with a texture similar to lithium mineralized rock have been sent for analysis. Boulder sampling is a highly effective method for discovery in glaciated areas, with clusters of boulders generally associated with a nearby bedrock source.

Soil samples taken in the vicinity of the interpreted source of the northern spodumene boulder train are currently being processed by the lab. Results will be released as they become available.

"Continued mapping, sampling and prospecting has expanded the footprint of lithium mineralized pegmatite boulders at our Bergby Project," states Michael Dehn, President and CEO. "As we continue to identify spodumene bearing boulders, we again have expanded the claim holding at Bergby to secure additional targets in proximity to our most recent boulder train discovery. Our mapping and sampling shall continue as long as weather permits, and drilling is expected to continue at least until year end. This progress on the ground at Bergby and our success to date can be attributed to the dedication of our European geologist and prospector team to delivering value to the Company and our shareholders."

Figure 1 Bergby Lithium Project - most recent analytical results

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/71e3714f-63f1-4be0-b823-73ee43e3a3c4

Figure 2 Bergby Lithium Project - location of current results relative to previous 2021 results

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bb87d517-52bc-4a06-82c6-15d31971e8c5

Bergby Lithium Project

Bergby was discovered by the Leading Edge Materials team early in 2016, and has already thrown up both high grades and a high hit rate of potentially mineralized pegmatite.

Bergby lies in central Sweden, 25km north of the town of Gavle. The site is close to infrastructure, with major roads, rail and power supply passing immediately adjacent to the Bergby project.

The Bergby Project was acquired by United Lithium from Leading Edge Materials in April 2021 when the property consisted of four exploration permits (Bergby nr 1, 2, 3 and 5) for a total of 3,155 hectares.

The Company has since been granted Bergby nr 4, 6, and 7, contiguous to the initial four exploration permits.

United Lithium continues to identify mineralized boulder trains, confirming that the mineralizing system at Bergby is much larger than previously discovered. Recently, the company has applied for another exploration permit for 370 hectares (Bergby nr 8) and upon receipt of the permit would bring the area of the land package to 10,828 hectares (see figures 3, 4 and 5.)

Figure 3 Bergby Lithium Project - Pegmatite Boulder Trains relative to applied for exploration permit

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1539fb40-dbb8-420b-a443-52ac193be264

Figure 4 Granted and Applied for Exploration Permits, Bergby Lithium Project (in Swedish)

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1c0faf0a-d2e4-4da9-aedb-9e847f377b56

Figure 5 Bergby Lithium Project showing Exploration Permits, drilling area, and office/core facilities on Google Earth Satellite Image

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/537c4279-776f-4043-8f5c-5c003ebdd95b

Table 1 Boulder Train assay results, Bergby Lithium Project

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cf9001ab-54f2-466b-be55-0abb08acc36e

Samples submitted by United Lithium were analyzed by the ME-MS89L technique by ALS Limited laboratories in Pitea, Sweden and Loughrea, Ireland.

Mark Saxon (FAusMM), Technical Advisor to the Company, is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 (Standards of Disclosure or Mineral Projects) and has prepared or reviewed the preparation of the scientific and technical information in this press release.

About United Lithium Corp.

United Lithium Corp. (CSE: ULTH) is an exploration & development company energized by the global demand for lithium. The Company is targeting lithium projects in politically safe jurisdictions with advanced infrastructure that allows for rapid and cost-effective exploration, development and production opportunities.

