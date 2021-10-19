Hanstone Gold Provides Update on Its DOC and Snip North Properties

VANCOUVER, Oct. 19, 2021 - Hanstone Gold Corp. (TSXV: HANS) (FSE: HGO) ("Hanstone" or the "Company"), is pleased to provide an update on its Doc and Snip North Properties located in Northern BC, located within the prolific mineralized region known as the Golden Triangle.



A grab sample from 2020 on the Q19 mineralized quartz vein on the DOC Property returned a significant gold assay of 212 g/t Au. During the 2021 drill season, two small diameter, shallow core holes were drilled on the Q19 vein with a portable backpack drill. These near surface holes returned gold grades of 12 g/t Au in one hole and 10 g/t Au in the other over approximately one meter of core length.

A one tonne bulk sample of the Q19 vein system has been conducted on this mineralized vein system. The data from this sampling is expected to result in a more representative quantification of the gold content of the system within the sampled areas and will add additional confidence to future estimates of potential resources. An additional one tonne bulk sample was also conducted on the TRJC vein, a similar vein system to the Q19 system on the DOC Property.

Bulk sampling and metallurgical analysis are used to assist companies in determining the feasibility of mining a prospective deposit. It is an effective tool for de-risking an exploration project and is expected to assist in moving project towards initial NI 43-101 compliant resource estimations.

The bulk of the assay results from the HQ core drilling program conducted on the DOC Property in the summer of this year remain pending.

A number of project initiatives are planned for both properties moving forward, including:

DOC PROPERTY

Processing and shipment of two, 1 tonne bulk samples collected on the DOC property during the 2021 field season on the Q19 and TRJC vein systems is underway. Bulk samples are to be crushed and milled to -150 mesh size fraction, with 5 samples each for assay to be retrieved from each bulk sample for analysis. The remainder of the bulk sample crush will be reserved for potential metallurgical testing.

An additional 100 tonne bulk sampling program is also being considered for the 2022 exploration season on the Q19 and other Doc vein systems. Existing underground workings on the Doc Property are also high priority targets for the proposed 2022 bulk sampling project.

SNIP NORTH PROPERTY:

As announced on October 5 of this year, Hanstone contracted Axiom Exploration Group Ltd. for the collection and processing of airborne magnetic data over the Company's Snip North Project proximal to the Snip Mine in British Columbia. This survey is intended to delineate magnetic low anomalies for future ground evaluation of potential gold mineralization. On the Doc Property, magnetic lows are known to be coincidental with verified mineralized targets.

The airborne magnetic survey will provide high resolution tri-axial array magnetic gradient results expected to be followed up in the 2022 field season. Hanstone will use the data to evaluate any coincidental gossanous zones, and to compare with other nearby prospective areas with the same signature. The Company will also use this information to explore and evaluate nearby historical showings on the Snip North property.

Ray Marks, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, stated:

"The 2021 exploration season has been a challenging and exciting one for Hanstone. Management is looking forward to the results of the 2021 drill program and bulk sampling assays to assist in the definition of additional targets on its DOC and Snip North Properties located in the Golden Triangle of Northern BC. We are confident that data generated from this year's exploration and drilling season will greatly assist the Company in moving its properties forward with the goal of defining their potential to host viable mineral resources."

About Hanstone Gold

Hanstone is a precious and base metals explorer with its current focus on the Doc and Snip North Projects optimally located in the heart of the prolific mineralized area of British Columbia known as the Golden Triangle. The Golden Triangle is an area which hosts numerous producing and past-producing mines and several large deposits that are approaching potential development. The Company holds a 100% earn in option in the 1,704-hectare Doc Project and owns a 100% interest in the 3,336-hectare Snip North Project. Hanstone has a highly experienced team of industry professionals with a successful track record in the discovery of gold deposits and in developing mineral exploration projects through discovery to production.

