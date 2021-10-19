Trigon Commences Mining Operations at Kombat Mine, Namibia

TORONTO, October 19, 2021 - Trigon Metals Inc. (TSXV:TM) ("Trigon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Kombat Mine officially resumed production after 14 years of closure.

Trigon has successfully restarted the Kombat Mine with a successful blast in the Kombat open pit this morning at 11:30 a.m. Namibia time.

Jed Richardson, President and CEO of Trigon, commented, "Today marks a momentous milestone; for Trigon, the community of Kombat and country of Namibia, and of course our valued shareholders. Special thanks to our team for their diligence in moving the Company forward to this great day."

For an up-close look at the first official blast at the Kombat open pit, please visit Trigon online in the upcoming days for pictures and videos on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, YouTube and Twitter.

About Kombat Mine

The Kombat Copper Project is the flagship project of Trigon Metals Inc., with the Company's mining and prospecting licence areas covering an area of more than 7,500 ha in the Otavi Mountainlands in Namibia. The Kombat Project is comprised of three mining licences, which produced approximately 12.46 million tonnes of Copper between 1962 and 2008, at a grade of 2.62%. The other two mining licences are within close proximity to Kombat at Gross Otavi and Harasib, which are believed to be highly prospective for lead and zinc. In addition, the Company also holds an interest in two exclusive prospecting licences, which represent a potential strike extension of Kombat.

Trigon Metals Inc.

Trigon is a publicly traded Canadian exploration and development company with its core business focused on copper and silver holdings in mine-friendly African jurisdictions. Currently the company has operations in Namibia and Morocco. In Namibia, the Company holds an 80% interest in five mining licences in the Otavi Mountainlands, an area of Namibia widely recognized for its high-grade copper deposits, where the Company has redeveloped the previously producing Kombat Mine and continues to explore its licences. In Morocco, the Company is the holder of the Silver Hill project, a highly prospective copper and silver exploration project.

