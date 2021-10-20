Wiluna Mining Corporation Ltd: 2021 Annual Report

Perth, Australia - The 2021 Financial Year saw Wiluna Mining Corp. Ltd (ASX:WMC) (FRA:NZ3) (OTCMKTS:WMXCF) continue developing its Staged Development Program which is aimed at developing the Wiluna Mining Operation to become a Tier 1 gold asset located in a Tier 1 jurisdiction.During the year the Company continued to operate its 2.1Mtpa CIP plant, processing freemilling ore producing 51,552oz @AISC of $1,794/oz. Most of the ore processed was from the Williamson open pit with smaller amounts of ore coming from our underground operation Golden Age. Mining at Williamson finished in Q3 FY 2021 and for the rest of the year we processed the stockpiles from Williamson along with some ore from Golden Age.At the beginning of December 2021, the treatment of ore will primarily be processed through the new concentrator.The commissioning will take place in December 2021 and the ramp up process to full production will take approximately 5-6 months.Growth to be delivered in two stages:- Stage 1 - Gold dore, gold in concentrate production and tailings retreatment of 120kozpa - Commissioned in December 2021 (tailings retreatment February 2022). Ramp up to full production 5-6 months- Stage 2 - Gold dore, gold in concentrate and tailings retreatment production of +250kozpa - Subject to conclusion of Feasibility Study expected to be completed in March 2022 and Board approval; expected date of commissioning CY 2024To view the Annual Report, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/7OW85392





Wiluna Mining Corp. (ASX:WMC) (OTCMKTS:WMXCF) is a Perth based, ASX listed gold mining company that controls over 1,600 square kilometres of the Yilgarn Craton in the Northern Goldfields of WA. The Yilgarn Craton has a historic and current gold endowment of over 380 million ounces, making it one of most prolific gold regions in the world. The Company owns 100% of the Wiluna Gold Operation which has a defined resource of 8.04M oz at 1.67 g/t au. In May 2019, a new highly skilled management team took control of the Company with a clear plan to leverage the Wiluna Gold Operation's multi-million-ounce potential.





