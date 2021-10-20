E3 Metals Successfully Commissions Lab-Pilot Prototype

CALGARY, Oct. 20, 2021 - E3 Metals Corp. (TSXV: ETMC) (FSE: OU7A) (OTC: EEMMF) (the "Company" or "E3 Metals"), an emerging lithium developer and leading direct lithium extraction ("DLE") technology innovator, is pleased to announce that the Lab-Pilot Prototype (the "Prototype") construction has been completed. After a series of commissioning tests, the unit is successfully operating as expected.

The Prototype has begun the extraction test program this week using E3 Metals' sorbents using lithium-enriched formation water from the Leduc Aquifer. The Prototype has been operating at relatively high flow rates and being fully automated, allows for 24/7 operations and testing. The Prototype is the largest scale processing equipment E3 Metals has operated to date and allows for larger volumes and consistent test cycles that closely resemble commercial operations. This testing program will complete a series of operational runs that will provide critical information for the development and design of the Field Pilot.

"This is another key milestone achieved by our technical team" commented CEO, Chris Doornbos. "They continue to deliver results which validate the DLE technology on a continually larger scale. We look forward to the next stage of development, with the expectation to be designing the Field Pilot in early 2022 after the successful testing program conducted with this Prototype."

E3 Metals is a lithium development Company with 7.0 million tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) inferred mineral resources1 in Alberta and an NPV 8% on its Clearwater Lithium Project of USD 1.1 Billion with a 32% IRR pre-tax and USD 820 Million with a 27% IRR after-tax1. Through the successful scale up its DLE technology towards commercialization, E3 Metals' goal is to produce high purity, battery grade, lithium products. With a significant lithium resource and innovative technology solutions, E3 Metals has the potential to deliver lithium to market from one of the best jurisdictions in the world.

For more information about E3 Metals, visit http://www.e3metalscorp.com.

Chris Doornbos, President & CEO

1: The Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) of the Clearwater Lithium Project NI 43-101 technical report is effective Dec 21, 2020. E3 Metals has also released three NI 43-101 Technical Reports providing a total resource of 7.0Mt LCE. The Clearwater Lithium Project PEA resource estimate, identifying 2.2Mt LCE (inferred) effective December 21, 2020; the North Rocky Resource Area (NRRA) Technical Report effective October 27, 2017 identifying 0.9Mt LCE (inferred); and the Exshaw West Resource Area (EWRA) identifying 3.9Mt LCE (inferred) dated June 4, 2018. All reports are available on the Company's website (e3metalscorp.com/technical-reports) and SEDAR (www.sedar.com)

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may", "will", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend" and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, fluctuating commodity prices, the effectiveness and feasibility of emerging lithium extraction technologies which have not yet been tested or proven on a commercial scale or on the Company's brine, competitive risks and the availability of financing, as described in more detail in our recent securities filings available at www.sedar.com. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

