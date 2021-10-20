Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Invitation to the first Capital Markets Day on Thursday, 4 November 2021

DGAP

The main topics will be: What is Deutsche Rohstoff AG's roadmap, how are the projects in the USA developing?

When is an oil well called profitable?

Rising oil and gas prices - where is the journey (still) heading? A discussion.

Access to the livestream and Q&A session will be sent to all participants before the start of the Capital Markets Day. Registrations welcome on our website www.rohstoff.de (please note, that the event is being held in German).



Mannheim, 20 October 2021



Deutsche Rohstoff identifies, develops and sells attractive raw material deposits in North America, Australia and Europe. The focus is on the development of oil and gas deposits in the USA. Metals such as gold and tungsten complete the portfolio. Further information can be found at www.rohstoff.de.

Mannheim. The Management Board of Deutsche Rohstoff AG invites you to the virtual Capital Markets Day on 4 November 2021 from 10.00 am to 12.00 pm and looks forward to the dialogue with capital market participants.The main topics will be:Access to the livestream and Q&A session will be sent to all participants before the start of the Capital Markets Day. Registrations welcome on our website www.rohstoff.de (please note, that the event is being held in German).Mannheim, 20 October 2021Deutsche Rohstoff identifies, develops and sells attractive raw material deposits in North America, Australia and Europe. The focus is on the development of oil and gas deposits in the USA. Metals such as gold and tungsten complete the portfolio. Further information can be found at www.rohstoff.de.



