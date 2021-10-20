Dakota Territory Resource Corp Announces Appointment of James Berry as Vice-President of Exploration

Lead, October 20, 2021 - Dakota Territory Resource Corp. (OTCQB: DTRC) ("Dakota Territory" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that James Berry has been appointed as Vice-President of Exploration of the Company.

"James' previous experience working for Barrick and Homestake in the Homestake District make him a natural fit with the Company," said Jonathan Awde, the Company's CEO. "He has a proven track record of establishing successful geological and exploration programs and I am very excited for James to oversee the exploration of our land package, the largest in the Homestake District."

Mr. Berry has over 30 years of experience in the mining and exploration industry as an exploration and production geologist working in gold, silver, nickel, copper, and platinum-group element commodities for both underground and open pit deposits. He has worked for Asarco LLC, Homestake Mining Company of California, Goldcorp Inc., Barrick Gold Corporation, Romarco Minerals Inc., OceanaGold Corporation, Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. and Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation in increasing roles of responsibility. Highlights of Mr. Berry's career include working on the Haile deposit in South Carolina, where he developed an exploration model that tripled the size of the deposit and advanced the deposit to production. In addition, while at Homestake he was part of an exploration team that identified several Precambrian and Tertiary targets in the Homestake District. These included the North Drift, Lower Main Ledge, Upper 7 Ledge, 11 Ledge, 15 Ledge, Tinton, Maitland, and Chism Gulch. Mr. Berry holds a Bachelor's degree in Geology from the University of Tennessee and is a Registered Member of the Society for Mining, Metallurgy & Exploration.

"I am extremely excited about this opportunity and am looking forward to build on the exploration work within the Homestake District that has been dormant since the 1990s," said Mr. Berry. "I feel that this project has more potential than the Haile Deposit given the large size of the Homestake Mine and the multiple targets that exist within the district," Mr. Berry added.

About Dakota Territory Resource Corp

Dakota Territory Resource Corp. is a Nevada corporation with offices located at Lead, South Dakota. Dakota Territory is committed to creating shareholder value through the acquisition and responsible exploration and development of high caliber gold properties in the Homestake District of South Dakota.

