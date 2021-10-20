Japan Gold Announces 2021 Annual General Meeting and Investors Webinar

Vancouver, October 20, 2021 - Japan Gold Corp. (TSXV: JG) (OTCQB: JGLDF) ("Japan Gold" or the "Company") will hold its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") virtually on Thursday, October 21, 2021. Management will host a live webinar to discuss the Company's ongoing progress and the appointment of new Directors. The discussion will be followed by an open question and answer period.

To register for the AGM and webinar, please follow the link below:

Date: Thursday, October 21, 2021

Time: 3:00 pm Vancouver time

Link: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1507530&tp_key=ba5e9d7ba4

Dial in numbers:

Participant / Guest toll-free dial-in number: 877-269-7756

Participant / Guest toll dial-in number: 201-689-7817

A recording of the webinar will be posted to the Company's website following the live broadcast.

About Japan Gold Corp.

Japan Gold Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused solely on gold exploration across the three largest islands of Japan: Hokkaido, Honshu and Kyushu. The Company has a country-wide alliance with Barrick Gold Corp. to jointly explore, develop and mine certain gold mineral properties and mining projects. The Company holds a portfolio of 31 gold projects which cover areas with known gold occurrences, a history of mining and are prospective for high-grade epithermal gold mineralization. Japan Gold's leadership team represent decades of resource industry and business experience, and the Company has recruited geologists, drillers and technical advisors with experience exploring and operating in Japan. More information is available at www.japangold.com or by email at info@japangold.com

For further information please contact:

John Proust

Chairman & CEO

Phone: 778-725-1491

Email: info@japangold.com

Website: www.japangold.com

