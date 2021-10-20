Blende Silver Corp. - Drilling and Exploration Program Update

Vancouver, October 20, 2021 - Blende Silver Corp. (the "Company") (TSXV:BAG) announced today an update on its drilling and exploration activities at the Company's wholly owned Blende Silver-Zinc-Lead project located 63 km north of Keno Hill, Yukon.

The Company's summer/fall 2021 exploration program focused on advancing the project towards the completion of a preliminary economic assessment. This included diamond drilling for both metallurgical and resource expansion purposes, an extensive program of 3D induced polarization geophysics as well as camp upgrades to support future drilling and exploration activities.

The Company drilled 3 holes at the Blende project after completing significant camp revitalization work. Currently, one hole is being assayed with the company awaiting results and core from two additional holes is being prepared for assay. Assay results from drilling will be released upon receipt.

Exploration is focused on what is currently a 5 km mineralized trend striking NW to SE at the Blende project with Inferred and Indicated resources in the East and West pits, approximately 2 km apart which contain Inferred 37.32 Million oz silver, 1.706 Billion lbs. zinc and 1.505 Billion lbs. lead, and Indicated 4.5 Million oz silver, 187 Million lbs. zinc and 167 lbs. lead, which makes the project one of the largest carbonate hosted silver-zinc-lead projects in western Canada (see News release May 20, 2021).

About Blende Silver Corp.



Blende Silver Corp. is a Vancouver-based junior resource company focused on silver-zinc-lead exploration and development at the company's flagship Blende Deposit in north-central Yukon. The 100% owned property is the largest carbonate-hosted Ag-Zn-Pb deposit in Yukon and one of the largest undeveloped Ag-Zn-Pb deposits in Western Canada. It is winter-road accessible, 5,345 ha and situated 63 km northeast of Keno Hill, Yukon. The property has had more than $9.2M in past exploration ($5.2M by Blende Silver); including 25,195 meters of drilling in 132 drillholes.

