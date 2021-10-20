Uranium Explorer Azincourt Energy to Host Live Investor Webinar Tomorrow, Thursday, October 21st at 2PM ET

VANCOUVER, Oct. 20, 2021 - Azincourt Energy Corp. ("Azincourt" or the "Company") (TSX.V: AAZ, OTCQB: AZURF, FSE: A0U2), is pleased to announce that Alex Klenman, President & CEO and Trevor Perkins, VP Exploration of the Company will go through Azincourt's October 2021 presentation including an update on current operations at the East Preston Uranium Project, and upcoming milestones.



You can register for the webinar below:

Date: Thursday, October 21st

Time: 2pm ET

Register: Webinar Registration

HAVE QUESTIONS? Management will be available to answer your questions following the presentation on the Zoom webinar platform. You may also submit your question(s) to us in the registration or by email at azincourt@rbmilestone.com.

About Azincourt Energy Corp.

Azincourt Energy is a Canadian-based resource company specializing in the strategic acquisition, exploration, and development of alternative energy/fuel projects, including uranium, lithium, and other critical clean energy elements. The Company is currently active at its joint venture East Preston uranium project in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada, and the Escalera Group uranium-lithium project located on the Picotani Plateau in southeastern Peru.

