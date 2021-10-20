Menü Artikel
Uranium Explorer Azincourt Energy to Host Live Investor Webinar Tomorrow, Thursday, October 21st at 2PM ET

20.10.2021  |  GlobeNewswire

VANCOUVER, Oct. 20, 2021 - Azincourt Energy Corp. ("Azincourt" or the "Company") (TSX.V: AAZ, OTCQB: AZURF, FSE: A0U2), is pleased to announce that Alex Klenman, President & CEO and Trevor Perkins, VP Exploration of the Company will go through Azincourt's October 2021 presentation including an update on current operations at the East Preston Uranium Project, and upcoming milestones.

You can register for the webinar below:

Date: Thursday, October 21st
Time: 2pm ET
Register: Webinar Registration

HAVE QUESTIONS? Management will be available to answer your questions following the presentation on the Zoom webinar platform. You may also submit your question(s) to us in the registration or by email at azincourt@rbmilestone.com.

About Azincourt Energy Corp.

Azincourt Energy is a Canadian-based resource company specializing in the strategic acquisition, exploration, and development of alternative energy/fuel projects, including uranium, lithium, and other critical clean energy elements. The Company is currently active at its joint venture East Preston uranium project in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada, and the Escalera Group uranium-lithium project located on the Picotani Plateau in southeastern Peru.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF Azincourt Energy Corp.

"Alex Klenman"
Alex Klenman, President & CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release includes "forward-looking statements", including forecasts, estimates, expectations and objectives for future operations that are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Azincourt. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual future results may vary materially.

For further information please contact:

Alex Klenman, President & CEO
Tel: 604-638-8063
info@azincourtenergy.com

Azincourt Energy Corp.
1430 - 800 West Pender Street
Vancouver, BC V6C 2V6
www.azincourtenergy.com



