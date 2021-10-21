Manganese X Announces Battery Metals Association of Canada (BMAC) Membership

Montreal, October 21, 2021 - Manganese X Energy Corp. (TSXV: MN) (FSE: 9SC) (OTCQB: MNXXF) ("Manganese X", "MN", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has joined newly-formed trade organization Battery Metals Association of Canada ("BMAC") whose mission is to grow the domestic lithium-ion battery chain and to expand the domestic supply chain.

BMAC's membership consists of battery metals' entrepreneurs, explorers, developers and producers working together to support a rapidly changing energy landscape. This trade organization is dedicated to building a strong and enduring battery metals industry in Canada, as well as a Canadian supply chain. This is significant to Manganese X as it would help to create a domestic market for its high purity EV compliant manganese materials while completing its Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) on the Battery Hill manganese deposit strategically located in New Brunswick, Canada.

"We believe that in the upcoming years there will be a huge demand for a Canadian and US supply chain and especially for manganese which is an integral and growing mineral within the EV battery chemistry. We are pleased to have joined the BMAC and appreciate all their efforts to advance this situation," commented Martin Kepman, CEO of Manganese X.

Manganese X hopes to collaborate with the BMAC community to address regulatory hurdles, obtain government grants and streamline approval processes to accelerate development times and lower costs.

On the mining side, there are five battery minerals that are critical for lithium-ion batteries: cobalt, graphite, lithium, manganese and nickel. The BMAC notes that "all the major battery minerals are found in Canada; however, many are not actively produced. As a supplier of battery metals and components, Canada's advantages include geological richness, location, an established mining industry and a clean electrical grid."

Liz Lappin, BMAC President states, "We are extremely pleased to have Manganese X join our membership. Canada's focus in this critical and increasingly strategic area should be inclusive of the entire value chain from raw materials, production and chemical processing all the way to EV manufacturing and recycling."

Manganese X is also proud to be a member of Propulsion Quebec, whose mission is to position Quebec among the world leaders in the development and deployment of land transport modes, favouring intelligent and electric transport. The Company appreciates their assistance and recommendations of potential purchasers of its 99.95% purity, EV compliant Manganese Sulphate Monohydrate (HPMSM) pertaining to the EV and back up energy sectors.

About BMAC

https://www.bmacanada.org/mission/

BMAC's mission is to grow the battery industry in Canada and to expand the domestic supply chain through connection. From supporting key research and development initiatives to building a strong interconnected industry, while promoting new policy options - BMAC is dedicated to building a strong and enduring battery metals industry in Canada.

About Propulsion Quebec

https://propulsionquebec.com/

Propulsion Québec is Québec's cluster for electric and smart transportation. Its team works to mobilize the entire sector around joint projects aimed at positioning Quebec as a global leader in developing and implementing smart and electric modes of ground transportation.

About Manganese X Energy Corp.

Manganese X's mission is to advance its Battery Hill project into production, with the intent of supplying value-added materials to the lithium-ion battery and other alternative energy industries, The Company is also striving to achieve new carbon-friendly more efficient methodologies, while processing manganese at a lower competitive cost. The company is the only publicly traded manganese company in Canada and US striving toward commercialization of a manganese deposit.

Subsidiary Disruptive Battery Corp.'s mission is to develop an HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) air purification delivery system for cleaner and healthier air, aiming to mitigate COVID-19 and other contaminants on surfaces and in the air. For more information visit the website at www.manganesexenergycorp.com

On behalf of the Board of Directors of

Manganese X Energy Corp.

Martin Kepman

CEO and Director

Email: martin@kepman.com

Tel: 1-514-802-1814

