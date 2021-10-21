Cerrado Gold Appoints Mr. Clinton Swemmer as Vice President, Technical Services

Project delivery executive with significant experience in completing technical studies for development stage projects

Toronto, October 21, 2021 - Cerrado Gold Inc. (TSXV: CERT) (OTCQX: CRDOF) ("Cerrado" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Clinton Swemmer has joined as Vice President of Technical Services. Mr. Swemmer will collaborate with the onsite teams in the development of both the Minera Don Nicolás Mine and Monte do Carmo gold project.

Mr. Swemmer is a senior project delivery professional whose career spans over 20 years working on various development stage projects. Prior to joining Cerrado, Mr. Swemmer held the position of Vice President of Project Delivery for Treasury Metals a mining company where he managed the Study and Trade-Offs to maximize NPV and meet the technical requirements of the Environmental and Permit process. In addition, as Vice President of Project Delivery, North America for Ausenco, an EPC/M company focused on the metals and mining industry he managed the teams responsible for the EPC Awards of the Magino Gold Mine, Las Chispas Mine and Blackwater Gold Mine.While at Ausenco, Mr. Swemmer was also accountable for reviewing all Pre-Feasibility Studies (PFS) and Feasibility Studies (FS) execution strategies and layouts such as Marathon Gold Mine and Springpole Gold Project.

Prior to Ausenco, he served as Director of Projects, Mining and Minerals for Amec Foster Wheeler, where he was Project Manager for the Kinross Gold Round Mountain and Bald Mountain Projects, actively involved in the development of the IAMGOLD Côté Gold Project as well managed the portfolio for PFS and FS that included the Spring Valley Gold Mine and the Sukhoi Log Gold Mine. In addition, he previously served as Vice President of Projects for DRA Americas responsible for all PFS, FS, and Projects in the region that included delivery of the Renard Diamond Mine processing facility in Quebec, Labrador Iron Mines processing plant and numerous cold weather projects. In this role, he has also been an Independent Expert for numerous financial institutions involved with projects such as the Gahcho Kue Diamond Mine and the Brucejack Gold Mine. Mr. Swemmer holds a First-Class Honours Bachelor of Engineering degree from the University of Hertfordshire, is a Professional Engineer (Pr. Eng) of Ontario and a member of the Project Management Institute where he is an active PMP member.

Mark Brennan, CEO & Co Chairman of Cerrado, stated, "We are extremely pleased to welcome Clinton to the Cerrado Gold team. Clinton brings with him a wealth of experience completing technical studies that will be critical in advancing our projects to the next level, specifically as we bring the Monte do Carmo gold project into Feasibility stage."

The Board of Directors have approved the issuance of 150,000 RSUs to Mr. Swemmer in connection with his appointment. The RSUs will vest as to one-third on the date of issuance, being October 20, 2021, one-third in twelve months and one-third in twenty-four months. The RSUs will expire on the third anniversary of the date of issuance.

About Cerrado Gold

Cerrado Gold is a public gold producer and exploration company with gold production derived from its 100% owned Minera Don Nicolás mine in Santa Cruz province, Argentina. It also owns 100% of the assets of Minera Mariana in Santa Cruz province, Argentina. The company is also undertaking exploration at its 100% owned Monte Do Carmo project located in Tocantins, Brazil. For more information about Cerrado Gold please visit our website at: www.cerradogold.com.

