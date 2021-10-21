Tembo Gold Appoints Exploration Manager

Vancouver, October 21, 2021 - Tembo Gold Corp. (TSXV: TEM) ("Tembo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Andrew Pedley as Exploration Project Manager of the Company's Tembo Project in northern Tanzania, in anticipation of the commencement of preparations at site and drill rig mobilisation to test highest priority targets.

Highlights

Andrew is a highly knowledgeable and experienced exploration geologist with 15 years experience designing and implementing well-targeted exploration programs in Africa.

The initial work programme will involve a study of the existing core to better understand the controls on the previous high-grade intersections to guide the onward drilling program. The new boreholes will be aimed at replicating the good results (such as TDD0004: 3.13 g/t Au over 25.89m from 41.00m; TDD0041: 22.81g/t Au over 15.00m from 299.00m; and TDD0054: 8.17g/t over 11.05m from 116.95m (see this recent press release: https://tembogold.com/2021/tembo-gold-corporate-update/), along potential structural extensions.

Based on our current data and the drilling outcomes, specific targeted holes will be drilled initially at Ngula 1, moving on to our other high potential targets Nyakagwe East and Nyakagwe Village, as well as testing new targets with either IP anomalies, geochemical anomalies or based on structural setting.

Andrew Pedley is an exploration and resource geologist with 15 years experience working on exploration programs in many African countries, within a range of commodities from greenfields exploration to advanced stages of resource modelling and estimation. Andrew holds a Master's degree in Mining Geology from the Camborne School of Mines and an honors degree from the University of Manchester, in the U.K. He is registered with the South African Council for Natural Scientific Professions and is a member of the Geological Society of South Africa.

Andrew Pedley said, "I am looking forward to getting to grips with a project that has the right ingredients for a major gold discovery: prospective greenstone geology with abundant gold workings, clearly on strike along from the world class Bulyanhulu Mine only 6-7 km away. The work completed by Tembo to date has been of a high standard and provides a strong basis for the renewed exploration effort."

David Scott, President & CEO, stated, "We are extremely pleased that Andrew will be joining our team and excited that we have someone with not only the technical knowledge and experience, but in addition, the project management experience in Africa. We look forward to his contribution to a successful initial resource development project. We are also eagerly anticipating the completion of the procurement process and mobilization of drilling rigs into the field in the near future and providing our shareholders with drill result updates. We are going to commence a drill programme at the outstanding prospect Ngula 1, testing the excellent results that the target previously returned."

QA/QC

A QA/QC practice is applied to all sample batches. All samples are securely sealed and sample batches bagged for transport to SGS laboratories in Mwanza. A Verified Reference Material standard is inserted every 20th sample, a known blank or blank standard every 20th sample and all samples with assays greater than 0.5 g/t Au are re-assayed. 1% of all samples are submitted to an alternative laboratory for check analysis. In addition the laboratory adheres to an internal QA/QC procedure including standard samples and repeats and blanks inserted independently. The coarse residue and pulps are retained for further analysis and verification.

The above information has been prepared under the supervision of David Scott, Pr. Sci. Nat., who is designated as a "Qualified Person" with the ability and authority to verify the authenticity and validity of the data.

Notes to the above drill results:

Widths represent drill intersection widths not corrected for drill hole inclination and dip of the geological zone. True widths have not been determined.

Drill holes have not been drilled in numerical sequence and not all drill holes in a sequence have necessarily been drilled. Drill hole numbers represent the original drill hole identification assigned when planned.

No capping of high-grade values has been applied to the assay results.

About Tembo Gold Corp.

Tembo is a Canadian publicly listed mineral exploration company (TEM on the TSX Venture Exchange) with a 100% interest in the Tembo Gold Project. Tembo's focus is the discovery and development of gold projects in Africa. The Company has assembled a highly experienced team with a proven history of developing, financing, and operating mining projects in Africa. The Company's exploration strategy is to discover mineral resources as well as continue to look for additional opportunities that can bring value to the Company and shareholders.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of Tembo,

David Scott

President & CEO

Phone: +255 767 366 146

Email: dscott@tembogold.com

For more information please contact:

Simon Benstead

Director & VP Corporate Development

Phone: 604-685-9316

Email: investors@tembogold.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information set out in this news release constitutes forward-looking information. Forward looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate; "plan", "continue; "estimate; "expect", "may, "will", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe" and similar expressions. This news release contains forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the anticipated filing date for the Required Filings. Forward-looking statements are based upon the opinions and expectations of management of the Company as at the effective date of such statements and, in certain cases, information provided or disseminated by third parties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, and that information obtained from third party sources is reliable, they can give no assurance that those expectations will prove to have been correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from results contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include that the Company does not file its Required Filings by the anticipated date. Accordingly, the actual events may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. When relying on forward-looking statements to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

