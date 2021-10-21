Menü Artikel
Piedmont Increases Mineral Resources With Completion of Phase 5 Infill Drilling

13:00 Uhr  |  Business Wire

Inaugural Mineral Resources reported under new U.S. S-K 1300 Standards

  • Carolina Lithium Project total Mineral Resources increase to 44.2 Mt @ 1.08% Li2O
  • Indicated Mineral Resources increased 101% to 28.2 Mt @ 1.11% Li2O for the Project
  • DFS completion for the integrated 30,000 t/y LiOH Carolina Lithium Project expected within Q4 2021

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (Nasdaq: PLL) ("Piedmont" or "Company") is pleased to announce an updated global Mineral Resource estimate ("MRE") (Table 1 attached) for the Company's flagship Carolina Lithium Project in North Carolina, USA. The MRE includes updates for lithium and industrial mineral products. The total MRE for the project is 44.2 Mt @ 1.08% Li2O, with 64% of the total MRE classified in the Indicated category. The Mineral Resource estimate reported in accordance with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission S-K 1300 standards and the Australasian JORC Code (2012 Edition).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211021005185/en/

Piedmont Increases Mineral Resources With Completion of Phase 5 Infill Drilling (Photo: Business Wire)

Keith D. Phillips, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented: "We are very pleased to have concluded our Phase 5 drill campaign and to further expand our world-class resource base. Carolina Lithium has one of the largest spodumene resources in North America, and the only one located in the United States. The increase in 'Indicated' resources of over 100% relative to resources previously reported under Australian standards, will underpin the definitive feasibility study for Carolina Lithium that we plan to publish later in 2021. The DFS will be another important step along the path to building America's leading lithium business to support and enable the rapidly-growing electric vehicle supply chain in the United States."

To view the full release, click here.



Contact

Keith Phillips
President & CEO
T: +1 973 809 0505
E: kphillips@piedmontlithium.com

Brian Risinger
VP - Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
T: +1 704 910 9688
E: brisinger@piedmontlithium.com


Piedmont Lithium Inc. (ADR)

Bergbau
Australien
A3CPH1
US72016P1057
www.piedmontlithium.com

