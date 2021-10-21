Western Magnesium Hires Jacquelyn Hayes-Byrd to Lead Communications and Government Affairs Division

WASHINGTON, October 21, 2021 - Western Magnesium Corp. (TSXV:WMG) (Frankfurt:3WM) (OTC:MLYF) ("Western Magnesium" or the "Company") has hired Jacquelyn Hayes-Byrd to serve as Executive Vice President for Communications and Government Affairs. Ms. Hayes-Byrd brings extensive experience as a retired United States Air Force Officer, former Federal Government executive, business, and community outreach leader. She will lend her organizational expertise and tactful advocacy in the environmental domain as Western Magnesium answers the critical demand for eco-friendly magnesium metal production solely in the United States.

Ms. Hayes-Byrd has epitomized a highly successful career of service both in and out of uniform. She is a retired Major in the United States Air Force and recipient of the distinguished Meritorious Service Medal. As a civilian, Ms. Hayes-Byrd served two consecutive tours in The White House and supported three U.S. Presidents serving as the director of White House Management - "Room One" and was responsible for managing the offices of the White House personnel, travel, visitors, and photography. She also maintained direct oversight of the operational White House budget and all Presidential and First Lady administrative expenditures.

Ms. Hayes-Byrd stood-up at the Office of Administration, the Office of Security, and the Office of Facilities Management at the U.S. Department of State while serving as Director for the Management Support Division in the Overseas Buildings Operations. She provided executive guidance and direction to the organization responsible for providing 300 U.S. diplomatic missions and over 13,000 US facilities worldwide with safe, secure, and functional facilities within the Overseas Buildings Operations. In addition, she served as a Senior Advisor to the Assistant Secretary at the U.S. Department of Commerce where she created business relationships and partnerships with state chambers of commerce, associations, and stakeholders to increase an avenue for U.S. business interest in exporting internationally.

Ms. Hayes-Byrd brings extensive experience in management, operations, administration, and human resources. Prior to her federal service, she served as Chief Operating Officer for Family Service Foundation, Inc. (FSF), a not-for-profit human services organization dedicated to meeting the behavioral health and social support needs of developmentally disabled adults across Maryland. She was instrumental in turning FSF into a results-based, fully functioning service provider of choice.

"I have seen firsthand what American businesses can bring to the table, and Western Magnesium Corp. is a self - sufficient "win-win" company that will provide a "green" producing magnesium product, which will further ensure our critical supply chain and will provide good paying jobs for Americans," said Hayes-Byrd.

"Jacquie's proven track record as a national thought leader with demonstrated success at the community and grass roots level will be critical to our engagement with state and local government officials," said Western Magnesium Corp.'s Executive President and CEO Sam Ataya.

He added, "her addition to the team will help ensure Western Magnesium's impact in changing America's future as the U.S. will once again secure its competitive advantage on the world stage with clean sustainable precious metal made here in America."

About Western Magnesium

Western Magnesium's goal is to be a low-cost producer of green, primary magnesium metal, a strategic commodity prized for its strength and light weight. Unlike outdated and costly production processes, Western Magnesium looks to use a continuous silicothermic process to produce magnesium, which significantly reduces labor and energy costs relative to current methods and processes, while being environmentally friendly.

