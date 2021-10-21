St. James Gold Corp. Completes 15 Drill Holes To Increase Inferred Resources At The Florin Project, Yukon Territory, Canada

Vancouver, Oct. 21, 2021 - St. James Gold Corp. (the "Company") (TSXV: LORD) (OTCQB: LRDJF) (FSE: BVU3) is pleased to announce that it has completed its 2021 field season drill program at the Florin Gold Project located in Mayo Mining District, Yukon Territory, Canada (the "Florin Gold Project" - Figure 1).

The Company completed 3,613m of diamond drilling on the property to extend mineralization of the 2.47 million ounce inferred gold resource (170,993,000 tonnes grading 0.45g/t Au with a 0.30g/t Au cut-off) which sits on the northwest striking Jethro Fault.



Of this, 1,324m of drilling was focused on the inferred resource area and on encouraging interpretations for structurally controlled extensions of the inferred resource in adjacent West and East Zones of the Jethro Fault (1,308m and 980m respectively - Figure 2).

The current inferred resource extends approximately 900 metres along strike of the fault which has been traced for five kilometres and is the site of three further, significant geochemical anomalies. The assay results from these holes are pending and expected to be received in the coming weeks, along with soil geochemistry survey results, both of which will assist in guiding targeting for the proposed spring 2022 drill campaign.



A LiDAR Survey over the entire claim block was completed in early September, that will assist in structural interpretations.

George Drazenovic, CEO of St. James Gold comments, "In spite of a late start in the season, the field team has done well to complete these holes which are intended to test projected extensions of mineralization adjacent to the inferred resource (Figure 2) at the Florin Project. The Company will be reporting the assay results from these holes in the near future and, after further analysis and consideration, will make use of this important data to direct further drilling next field season."

Dr. Stewart Jackson, P Geo, senior technical advisor geologist, and a Qualified Person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 (Standards of Disclosure for Minerals Projects), has reviewed and approved the technical and scientific information presented herein as accurate and has approved this news release.

About St James Gold Corp.

St. James Gold Corp. is a publicly traded company listed on the TSXV under the trading symbol "LORD", in the U.S. Market listed on the OTCQB under the trading symbol "LRDJF" and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "BVU3". The Company is focused on creating shareholder value through the discovery and development of economic mineral deposits by acquiring prospective exploration projects with well delineated geological theories, integrating all available geological, geochemical and geophysical datasets, and funding efficient exploration programs. The Company currently holds both an option to acquire a 100% interest in 29 claims covering 1,791 acres in the Gander gold district in north-central Newfoundland adjacent to New Found Gold Corp.'s Queensway North project, and an option to acquire a 100% interest in 28 claims covering 1,730 acres in central Newfoundland adjacent to Marathon Gold's Valentine Lake property. The Company also announced an Option and Joint Venture Agreement dated April 1, 2021, as amended, to acquire up to an 85% interest in the Florin Gold Project, covering nearly 22,000 contiguous acres in the historic Tintina Gold Belt in the Yukon Territory. For more corporate information please visit: http://stjamesgold.com/

