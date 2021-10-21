TNR Gold Royalty Holding Update: ILC Reports Ganfeng Subsidiary Litio Minera Argentina Assumes All Rights and Obligations in Respect of Mariana Lithium

Vancouver, October 21, 2021 - TNR Gold Corp. (TSXV: TNR) ("TNR", "TNR Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to the Company's news release dated September 27, 2021, International Lithium Corp. ("ILC") announced the completion of the sale to Ganfeng Lithium of ILC's remaining 8.58% stake in Litio Minera Argentina S.A., the owner of the Mariana Lithium Project in Salta, Argentina. The deal included confirmation that Ganfeng's subsidiary, Litio Minera Argentina, would assume all rights or obligations that ILC had in respect of the Mariana property. TNR Gold holds a 2.0% net smelter returns ("NSR") royalty on the Mariana Lithium Project.

ILC's news release issued on October 20, 2021 stated:

"The Company announced on September 21, 2021 that it had contracted to sell its remaining 8.58% stake in Litio Minera Argentina S.A. and the Company's remaining rights and obligations related to the Mariana project to ILC's partner Ganfeng Lithium. The deal included confirmation that Litio Minera Argentina would assume all rights or obligations that the Company had in respect of the Mariana property. On October 4, 2021 the Company announced that it expected this sale to complete in mid-October. Completion has now taken place."

Kirill Klip, Executive Chairman of the Company commented, "We are pleased with the great news regarding Ganfeng Lithium, our NSR Royalty holding and advance of the Mariana Lithium Project to construction. I am also very pleased to see that this deal between ILC and Ganfeng Lithium included confirmation that Ganfeng's subsidiary, Litio Minera Argentina, assumes all rights and obligations that ILC had in respect of the Mariana Lithium Project, including in respect to TNR Gold NSR Royalty Holding. Ganfeng Lithium has now consolidated 100% of the Mariana Lithium Project and advanced it to the construction stage. This news comes after a 55% increase in the measured and indicated resource estimate from the previously announced 2020 increase ​of more than 250% in measured and indicated resources at the Mariana Lithium Project. We extend our congratulations to Ganfeng and salute the people of Argentina on the celebration of 'Pachamama' - the ritual that thanks the earth for all that we receive from it. This ritual was performed at Mariana Lithium in September after successful approval of the Environmental Impact Report by the Salta regional government in Argentina and approvals for the construction of a plant with a designed annualized capacity of 20,000 tonnes per annum of lithium chloride.

"We are very pleased to see that this new plan represents a 100% increase of the previously planned lithium annual production rate presented in the Mariana Project preliminary economic assessment ("PEA"), announced in our news release of January 28, 2019. It was the first PEA on the project and provided a potential value for the total NSR Royalty from Mariana's life of mine cashflow, which has now been very significantly increased. We welcome the news from the Salta regional government, following its discussions with Ganfeng, that the likely project expenditure to bring the Mariana Project to full production is approximately US$600 million.

"TNR does not have to contribute any capital for the development of the Mariana Project. The 2.0% Mariana NSR Royalty on the Mariana Project with Ganfeng Lithium is a very important part of TNR Gold's portfolio, (TNR holds a 0.2% NSR on behalf of a shareholder). The essence of our business model is to have industry leaders like Ganfeng Lithium as operators on the projects that will potentially generate royalty cashflows to contribute significant value for our shareholders."

The ILC press releases and website material appear to be prepared by Qualified Persons and the procedures, methodology and key assumptions disclosed therein are those adopted and consistently applied in the mining industry, but no Qualified Person engaged by TNR has done sufficient work to analyze, interpret, classify or verify ILC's information to determine the current mineral resource or other information referred to in its press releases. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned in placing any reliance on the disclosures therein.

ABOUT TNR GOLD CORP.

TNR Gold Corp. is working to become the green energy metals royalty and gold company.

Over the past twenty-five years, TNR, through its lead generator business model, has been successful in generating high-quality exploration projects around the globe. With the Company's expertise, resources and industry network, it identified the potential of the Los Azules Copper Project in Argentina and now holds a 0.4% NSR Royalty on the project, which is being developed by McEwen Mining Inc, (TNR holds a 0.04% NSR on behalf of a shareholder).

In 2009, TNR founded International Lithium Corp. ("ILC"), a green energy metals company that was made public through the spin-out of TNR's energy metals portfolio in 2011. ILC held interests in lithium projects in Argentina, Ireland and Canada.

TNR retains a 2.0% NSR Royalty on the Mariana Lithium Project in Argentina with Ganfeng Lithium, (TNR holds a 0.2% NSR on behalf of a shareholder). Ganfeng's subsidiary, Litio Minera Argentina, has a right to repurchase 1.0% of the NSR Royalty on the Mariana Project, of which 0.9% relates to the Company's NSR Royalty interest. The Company would receive $900,000 on the completion of the repurchase. The project is currently being advanced by Ganfeng Lithium International Co. Ltd.

TNR provides significant exposure to gold through its 90% holding in the Shotgun Gold porphyry project in Alaska. The project is located in Southwestern Alaska near the Donlin Gold project, which is being developed by Barrick Gold and NovaGold Resources Inc.

The Company's strategy with Shotgun Gold Project is to attract a joint venture partnership with one of the gold major mining companies. The Company is actively introducing the project to interested parties.

At its core, TNR provides significant exposure to gold, copper, silver and lithium through its holdings in Alaska (the Shotgun Gold porphyry project) and Argentina (the Los Azules Copper and the Mariana Lithium projects) and is committed to the continued generation of in-demand projects, while diversifying its markets and building shareholder value.

