Stratabound to Present at New Brunswick and Yukon Geoscience Conferences

Toronto, October 21, 2021 - Stratabound Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SB) (OTCQB: SBMIF) ("Stratabound" or the "Company") announces that it will be giving technical presentations at both the Exploration, Mining and Petroleum New Brunswick Conference (EMP) in Fredericton, NB at 1:40pm Atlantic time on October 25, 2021 virtually and live at the Yukon Geoscience Forum in Whitehorse, YT at 11:20am Pacific time on November 22, 2021. The titles of the papers are respectively, "The McIntyre Brook Au and Captain Cu-Co-Ag-Au Projects, Northern New Brunswick" and, "Golden Culvert Project Update" Yukon Territory. Mr. R. Kim Tyler, P. Geo, President and CEO of the Company will be delivering both talks discussing technical details and providing context around its developing exploration programs as well as plans going forward.

Stratabound Minerals Corp. is a Canadian mineral development company developing its advanced-stage Fremont Gold Project in the Mother Lode Gold Belt of California. The Project features an NI 43-101 Mineral Resource estimate of 526k oz's at an average grade of 1.60 g/t Au in the Indicated plus 452k oz's at an average grade of 1.29 g/t Au in the Inferred Mineral Resource categories respectively encompassing two historic high-grade U/G gold mines. It also hosts 3 undeveloped gold occurrences across 4-km of strike along the prolific Mother Lode Gold Belt. The Company is also advancing its other early-stage gold projects; the Golden Culvert, YT, McIntyre Brook, NB, and Dingman, ON, as well as a significant land position hosting three base metals deposits in the Bathurst base metals camp of New Brunswick featuring the Captain Copper-Cobalt-Gold Deposit.

Mr. R. Kim Tyler, P.Geo., President and CEO of Stratabound, and a "Qualified Person" for the purpose of NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the contents and technical information of this news release.

