Seahawk Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement

Vancouver, October 21, 2021 - Seahawk Gold Corp. (CSE: SEAG) ("Seahawk") announces that it is undertaking a non-brokered private placement of common shares ( Hard Dollar - HD Shares, and Flow-through - FT Shares) to raise gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000 (the "Placement").

Seahawk intends to issue shares at $0.45 per unit with a full 2 year warrant exercisable at $0.60 per share (the "HD Shares"), and $0.53 per unit flow-through shares with a half warrant. Each whole warrant can be exercisable also at $0.60 per share, for the same 2 year term (the "FT Shares").

Laurentian Bank Securities is acting as a finder in connection with the offering and the majority of the financing is being placed with institutional investors.

The gross proceeds from the sale of the FT Shares will be used for mineral exploration in the Province of Quebec, which will qualify as "Canadian Exploration Expenses" for purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) ("CEE"). Such CEE shall also qualify as "flow-through mining expenditures" for purposes of subsection 127(9) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and as expenditures which qualify for the provincial tax deduction for mineral exploration conducted in the Province of Quebec.

The net proceeds from the sale of the Private Placement Shares will be used to fund the advancement of the Company's projects and for working capital purposes.

Finder's fees/Commissions may be paid in connection with the Placement.

About Seahawk Gold Corp.

Seahawk Gold Corp. is a publicly traded Canadian resource exploration company trading in Canada (CSE: SEAG), the U.S. (OTCQB: SEHKF) and Germany (FSE: 7SR). Seahawk is the 100% owner of four properties along the Urban-Barry Greenstone Belt in the Abitibi sub province of mining friendly Quebec, Canada.

For more information please contact Seahawk Gold Corp.

Giovanni Gasbarro

CEO and Director at 1-604-939-1848

Mitchell E. Lavery, P. Geo.

President and Director at 1-613-298-1596

Neither the Canadian Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Stock Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/100419