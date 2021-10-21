Norsemont Appoints Kyle Haddow to the Board

Vancouver - October 21st, 2021 - Norsemont Mining Inc. (CNSX:NOM.CN) (OTC:NRRSF) (FWB:LXZ1) ("Norsemont" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Kyle Haddow to the Board of Directors effective immediately.

Mr. Haddow is an active market participant and investor in the public markets in North America, where he assists companies with capital markets requirements including advisory, financing and mergers & acquisitions. He has experience as a director or officer of several public and private companies, and currently serves as a director of FTC Cards Inc. and Wangton Capital Corp. and chief financial officer of Monarch West Ventures Inc.

Mr. Haddow has operated as a consultant and investor in the Canadian market after several years of working in merchant banking. He has experience with companies in a variety of industries and has played an integral role in the management and coordination of multiple financing rounds for public and private companies. He has also successfully assisted companies with go-public strategies, IPOs, M&As and corporate restructurings.

Mr. Haddow earned a BA in Political Science from McGill University and a Master's in Global Management from Royal Roads University.

Marc Levy, CEO of Norsemont said, "We welcome Kyle to the Board of Directors and look forward to his contributions to the Company. His expertise in corporate finance and his excellent connections internationally will be a great benefit to our company as we move the Choquelimpie gold-silver project forward."

The Company also announces that it has granted 210,000 stock options to directors, officers, employees and consultants exercisable at a price of $0.74 per share for a period of five years.

About Norsemont Mining Inc.

We are experienced natural resource professionals focused on growing shareholder value and fast tracking our flagship project through to bankable feasibility. Norsemont Mining owns a 100% interest in the Choquelimpie Gold - Silver Project in Northern Chile, a previously permitted gold and silver mine. Choquelimpie has over 1,700 drill holes, with significant existing infrastructure.

