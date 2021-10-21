Latin Metals Receives Ground Magnetic Survey Results, Lacsha Project, Peru

VANCOUVER, Oct. 21, 2021 - Latin Metals Inc. ("Latin Metals" or the "Company") - (TSXV: LMS) (OTCQB: LMSQF) announces receipt of results from a recently completed ground magnetic survey at its 100% owned property Lacsha copper project ("Lacsha"), Peru.



Magnetic anomalies at Lacsha North and Lacsha South (Figure 1a) are coincident with anomalous surface geochemistry in talus and rock chip samples (Figure 1b) and confirm the potential of Lacsha to host porphyry copper-style mineralization. The magnetic anomalies correspond to areas of surface rock chip sampling, including 30m of 0.20% copper and 72m at 0.20% copper (NR21-13, September 14, 2021).

In addition to confirming the targets at Lacsha North and Lacsha South, the survey was successful in the definition of two additional new target areas C and D.

Figure 1: 1a. Total magnetic field outlining magnetic highs, highlighted with black dashed lines.

1b. Contoured copper in talus samples and rock ship channel sample locations, highlighting copper composites.

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/57b93068-4301-4001-94dd-ea4fd03453e8

Magnetic Survey Interpretation

The areas of magnetic low highlighted in Figure 1a are interpreted to be phyllic to argillic alteration typically seen above or adjacent to magnetics highs, which are interpreted to be the potassic alteration in a porphyry system. A vertical northeast-southwest section is shown in Figure 2 with discreet magnetic highs located below surface interpreted to be the core areas of potassic alteration typified by secondary magnetite and biotite.

Magnetic anomalies at Lacsha North and Lacsha South are coincident with surface geochemistry in talus and rock samples. The magnetic anomaly defining Target C is at slightly higher elevation and therefore does not have a surface geochemical signature. Target D has significant talus anomalies, but no rock sampling has been completed to date. Additional sampling will be carried out at Targets C and D.

Figure 2 Inversion model NE-SW section showing high magnetic anomalies just below surface, interpreted to be the potassic core of a porphyry system.

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7b2634a6-59a1-47e6-9502-2f5fa8a9a86f

Next Steps



Induced Polarization ("IP") is planned to follow up on these priority targets and is expected to be completed in the coming month to finalize drill target locations. Drill permitting is underway and expected to be completed before year-end.

Coastal Copper Belt

The Coastal Copper Belt in Peru is a Cretaceous belt hosting a variety of deposit types including Porphyry, Epithermal, VMS and IOCG. Latin Metals' 100%-owned Lacsha copper-molybdenum and Auquis copper-gold projects are both located in the northern Lima-Ica portion of the coastal belt.

Incentive Stock Options

The Company also announces that it has granted 955,000 common share stock options (each, an "Option") to various employees and consultants of the Company and its affiliates. The Options entitle the holder to purchase Shares at a price of $0.15 per Share for a period of 36 months from the issue date.

Data Collection and QA/QC

The survey was completed by Zissou SAC and data collection was supervised by Ronal Yupa Paredes.

A total of 28 east-west survey lines were surveyed for a total of 36 line km, with lines spaced 100-200m. Data was collected using a Magnetometer GEM system GSM-19, differential GPS data and magnetic field intensity were recorded every 2 seconds with base station equipment recording every 3 seconds. The data was processed daily and diurnal corrections were made with GEMLINK software. Images were created with Oasis Montaj and the gridding was completed with an algorithm RANGRID from GEOSOFT (cell size between 25m to 50 m, with the generation of images using a Fourier Transformation). The Inversion model was created using MAG3D software (cell size used was 138 x 184 x 90, the mesh dimensions were 1760 x 3680 x 1800 and the dimensions of the small cells were 20 x 20 x 20 at the x,y,z directions).

Qualified Person

The technical content of this release has been approved for disclosure by Keith J. Henderson P.Geo, a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 and the Company's CEO. Mr. Henderson is not independent of the Company, as he is an employee of the Company and holds securities of the Company.

About Latin Metals

Latin Metals is a mineral exploration company acquiring a diversified portfolio of assets in South America. The Company operates with a Prospect Generator model focusing on the acquisition of prospective exploration properties at minimum cost, completing initial evaluation through cost-effective exploration to establish drill targets, and ultimately securing joint venture partners to fund drilling and advanced exploration. Shareholders gain exposure to the upside of a significant discovery without the dilution associated with funding the highest-risk drill-based exploration.

For further details on the Company readers are referred to the Company's web site (www.latin-metals.com) and its Canadian regulatory filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

