Santo Mining Corp., Files Form 1-A For Regulation A Offering With Securities And Exchange Commission (SEC)

AVENTURA, October 21, 2021 - Santo Mining Corp. dba Santo Blockchain Labs (OTC PINK:SANP) a vertically integrated blockchain and cryptocurrency company that manages, operates, and develops end-to-end "BaaS" Blockchain-as-a-Service today announces that it has filed a form 1-A with the SEC, this is more commonly referred to as a " REG-A" offering.

This is a public offering of up to $20,000,000 in shares of Common Stock of SANP, at a price between $0.005 and $0.01 to be determined at the time of qualification. Offering price will be disclosed via a supplemental filing within 2-5 days of Qualification. The end date of the offering will be exactly 365 days from the date the Offering Circular, unless extended by the Company, in its own discretion.

The Company will use partially some of the funds to clean-up all of its liabilities in a cash settlement with existing debt holders , and avoid any future toxic debt. Additionally the majority of the funds will be used to expand future projects that the company is currently developing in the blockchain and cryptocurrency sector.

Frank Yglesias CEO of Santo Stated; "We are at a crucial moment of growth, from our teenage years to our adolescent; we have had much growing pains, but our foundations is solid, and we have endured the crypto-crash of 2018, and the pandemic of 2019. It's time for Santo to spread its wings, and grow to the blockchain powerhouse I know we are. The 4 month lockdown in Saigon is over, our guys are all 100% vaccinated, and they are back in the office full steam ahead, we are hiring more blockchain developers and we will be announcing new profitable projects very soon."

ABOUT SANTO:

The Company is a vertically integrated blockchain and cryptocurrency company that manages, operates, and develops end-to-end "BaaS" Blockchain-as-a-Service, similar to software-as-a-service, blockchain as a service lets businesses get applications up and running with minimal hassle. This allows higher agility and quicker blockchain adoption. Blockchain applications are becoming more and more desirable, but they can be challenging to set up for smaller businesses or organizations with limited IT resources. A blockchain-as-a- service provider can provide professional assistance in addition to their hosting services. Additionally, the Company develops solutions such as smart digital contracts, non-fungible tokens NFTs SKULLYS, digital to physical assets tokenization, eXetended reality, and IoT internet of things for everyday life.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this presentation are forward-looking statements. These statements relate to analyses and other information, which are based on forecasts of future results and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. These statements also relate to our future prospects, developments, and business strategies. These forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of terms and phrases such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "target," "will" and similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions. However, these words are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, and expectations reflected in or suggested by such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that we will achieve those plans, intentions, or expectations. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those that we expected or may prove unachievable.

The Company's business and prospects must be considered in light of the risks, expenses, and difficulties frequently encountered by companies working with new and rapidly evolving technologies such as blockchain. These risks include, but are not limited to, an inability to create a viable product and risks related to the issuance of tokens. The Company cannot assure you that it will succeed in addressing these risks, and our failure to do so could have a material adverse effect on our business, financial condition, results of operations, and prospects. There can be no assurance as to whether or when (if ever) the Company will achieve profitability or liquidity.

The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

