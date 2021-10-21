One World Lithium Engages Two New Consultants

VANCOUVER, October 21, 2021 - One World Lithium Inc. (CSE:OWLI) (CNSX:OWLI.CN) (OTC:OWRDF) (the "Company") ("OWL") is pleased to announce the engagement of Rayleigh Capital ("RC") and J&L Strategic Solutions LLC ("J&L") that offer different consulting services that are mutually beneficial to increase global market awareness and different financing opportunities that are less reliant on equity offerings. Both consultants are very familiar with green technologies.

Rayleigh Capital's focus is in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Mid-East, and in Canada with a goal to increase global awareness. Communication services are focused on various investment communities. Its services include road shows, social media, introductions to the investment communities. The Company also has expertise in startup and Junior Public traded Companies. It has become a conduit between Canada and the other Countries. Carrie Howes, Managing Director noted "One World Lithium needs to be discovered by investors on a global basis."

The agreement with RC is for a one year period. They will be paid a monthly fee of $3,000 CAD and will have the option to purchase up to 600,000 common shares of the Company over two years at an exercise price per common share of $ 0.095. The Stock options were previously announced on October 19, 2021.

J & L is a Capital Management Consulting Firm that specializes in financings and green energy industries. J & L's founder Jeffery Hulings consulted for numerous financial service clients including asset management firms, mutual fund companies, global banks, and insurance companies. Previously Jeffery's Company was JH Strategic Solutions LLC and of note, facilitated the closing of an acquisition with $ 1.2 billion USD under management.

JH Strategic Solutions also consulted for green technology businesses to bring debt and equity funding. These businesses are in renewable energy, efficient energy technologies, energy from biofuels and biomass, as well as clean technologies.

Initially, OWL is interested in J & L skills in mergers and acquisitions, and a variety of industry fundings given the growing demand to access either lithium separation technologies or exploring for lithium carbonate prospects and deposits. If these financings are successful, OWL's future offerings may take a different direction. In other words, the lithium consumers are buying a current position for future supply.





Jeffery said, "The lithium sector consolidations will provide opportunities and I look forward to working with Carrie Howes and other OWL consultants including Jack Lifton LLC who has a detailed knowledge of the lithium industry trends and separation technologies".

The agreement with J&L is also for a one year period. They will be paid a monthly fee of $5,000 CAD and will have the option to purchase up to 500,000 common shares of the Company over two years at an exercise price per common share of $ 0.095. The Stock options were previously announced on October 19, 2021.

About One World Lithium Inc.

One World Lithium Inc. is an exploration and development company focused on lithium in brine projects and new lithium separation technologies. It currently has earned a 60% property interest in the Salar del Diablo property. On completing the southern drill program, OWL will earn an additional 20% property interest and has an option to purchase a further 10% property interest for a total of a 90% property interest in the 103,450 hectare (399 square mile) Salar del Diablo Lithium Brine project located in the State of Baja California, Mexico.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of One World Lithium Inc.

"Douglas Fulcher"

President and Chief Executive Officer

For further information please visit www.oneworldlithium.com or email info@oneworldlithium.com or call 1-604-564-2017 Extension-3.

Forward-Looking Information: This press release may include forward looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Forward looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of the OWL, including the intention of OWL to proceed with the advancement of the Property or with the Separation Technology. Although OWL believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because OWL can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. OWL disclaims any intent or obligation to update publically any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from the those anticipated in such statements, important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the company's expectations include: (I) inability of OWL to execute its business plan and raise the required financing (II) accuracy of mineral or resource exploration activity (III) continued access to mineral property (IV) risks and market fluctuations common to the mining industry and lithium sector in particular and (V) advancements in new separation technologies. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond the control of the OWL. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information contained in this press release.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

