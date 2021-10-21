Menü Artikel
CSE Bulletin: New Listing - Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (ARS)

21:40 Uhr  |  Newsfile

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 21 octobre/October 2021) The common shares of Ares Strategic Mining Inc. have been approved for listing on the CSE.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com on the trading date.

Ares Strategic Mining identifies and develops potential mining projects. The Company strategy focuses on identifying projects requiring relatively small capital investment, which it can quickly progress towards production and cashflow.

_________________________________

Les actions ordinaires de Ares Strategic Mining Inc. ont été approuvées pour inscription à la CSE.

Les documents de cotation et d'information seront disponibles sur www.thecse.com à la date de négociation.

Ares Strategic Mining identifie et développe des projets miniers potentiels. La stratégie de la Société se concentre sur l'identification de projets nécessitant un investissement en capital relativement faible, qu'elle peut rapidement progresser vers la production et la trésorerie.

Issuer/Émetteur: Ares Strategic Mining Inc.
Security Type/Titre: Common Shares/Actions ordinaires
Symbol(s)/Symbole(s): ARS
Number of securities issued and outstanding/ Titres émis et en circulation: 106 790 832
Number of Securities reserved for issuance/ Titres réservés pour émission: 25 771 202
CSE Sector/Catégorie: Mining/Minier
CUSIP: 04017M 10 4
ISIN: CA 04017M 10 4 1
Boardlot/Quotité: 500
Trading Currency/Monnaie de négociation: CDN$/$CDN
Trading Date/Date de negociation: le 22 octobre/October 2021
Other Exchanges/Autres marches: N/A
Fiscal Year end /Clôture de l'exercice financier: le 30 septembre/September
Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts: TSX Trust Company

The Exchange is accepting Market Maker applications for ARS. Please email: Trading@theCSE.com

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l'information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l'adresse: Listings@thecse.com


Mineninfo

Ares Strategic Mining Inc.

Ares Strategic Mining Inc.
Bergbau
Kanada
A2PZ3F
CA04017M1041
www.aresmining.com
