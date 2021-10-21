Ares Strategic Mining To Commence Trading On The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) On Friday, October 22, 2021

- October 21st, 2021 - Ares Strategic Mining Inc. ("Ares" or the "Company") (TSXV:ARS) (OTC:ARSMF) (FRA:N8I1), is pleased to is pleased to announce that it has received approval for the listing of its common shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"), under the symbol ARS at the opening of the market on October 22, 2021.

The Company will continue to trade on the OTCQX in the United States, and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FRA) in Germany, and all trading for all Canadian shareholders will also continue unchanged. The CSE has an all-inclusive fee structure as opposed to the TSXV's percentage charges for each transaction, meaning significant savings for highly active companies. Additionally, the CSE does not charge companies to close Private Placements, allowing for greater investment in the project. Ares has significant mining and construction plans and would benefit both expediently and financially from the structure offered by the CSE.

James Walker, President and CEO of the Company said, "We have many significant upcoming undertakings planned for Ares, and the CSE structure will enable us to achieve our ambitions more quickly and inexpensively. Ares is anticipating a busy year, and wants to ensure its trading platform will facilitate these ambitions as efficiently as possible. We are excited about the upcoming work in the Company, and are confident the CSE will form part of the Company's success."

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF

Ares Strategic Mining Inc.

James Walker

Chief Executive Officer and President

For further information, please contact James Walker by phone at 604-345-1576 or by email at jwalker@aresmining.com

