Phoenix Gold Announces Termination of IR Agreement

Vancouver, October 21, 2021 - Phoenix Gold Resources Corp. (the "Company") (TSXV:PXA) (OTCPK:PGRCF) (Frankfurt:5DE) wishes to announce that further to its news release dated March 12, 2021, effective immediately it has terminated its agreement (the "Agreement") for the provision of investor relations services, including financial publishing and digital marketing services to improve the profile and market awareness of the Company (the "Services") with Wallace Hills Partners Ltd. ("Wallace Hill").

Under the Agreement, which was made February 19, 2021 with a two year term commencing March 15, 2021, either party has the right to terminate at any time and the Company has notified Wallace Hill to terminate effective immediately. The Company terminated the Agreement as it was unable to receive approval of the TSX Venture Exchange for the Agreement. In addition, it was also a term of the Agreement that the Company that the Company pay upfront the full amount of fees for the two year term in the amount of CAD$350,000 which the Company had done, and accordingly the Company has also requested and is seeking reimbursement of CAD$247,917 for the balance of the cancelled term.

The Company wishes to thank Wallace Hill for its Services as the Company will continue its efforts to support market awareness of the Company and the progress with its mineral properties. Particularly, as the Company continues its exciting exploration and development programs for its copper-zinc-silver-cobalt York Harbour Property located approximately 27 kilometers west of Corner Brook, Newfoundland and its gold-silver-copper Eldorado and Plumas Properties located in the Battle Mountain Mining District in Lander County, Nevada.

