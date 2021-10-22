Nova Minerals Limited: Quarterly Activities Report

Melbourne, Australia - Nova Minerals Ltd. (ASX:NVA) (FRA:QM3) (OTCMKTS:NVAAF) has continued its drilling programs at Korbel and RPM throughout the Quarter, releasing excellent results. The Infill and Extensional drilling at Korbel have demonstrated continuous mineralisation, and the Company is looking forward to delivering a Resource Upgrade to its existing 4.7Moz resource in Q4.The now completed drill program at RPM resulted in Bonanza gold grades in RPM-005, and consistent high grades in holes RPM-006, RPM-001 and RPM-002. The Company looks forward to delivering a Maiden Resource for RPM in Q4. Reconnaissance exploration conducted across Estelle has resulted in the discovery of a Polymetallic Vein system at the Stoney Prospect, which the Company intends to investigate further.HIGHLIGHTS- Korbel Higher Grade Gold in the Feeder Structure at Korbel Infill Drilling Paves Way for Korbel Indicated MRE Update- RPM Further High-Grade Intercepts Confirm Continuity at RPM Bonanza Grades at RPM North Including 132 m @ 10.1g/t Au Gold Discovery Confirmed at RPM- Stoney Extensive Polymetallic Vein System Discovered at Estelle- Sustainability Nova's First Sustainability ReportTo view the full Quarterly Report, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/8750Y94L





Nova Minerals Ltd. (ASX:NVA) (FRA:QM3) (OTCMKTS:NVAAF) is a dynamic explorer and developer of its flagship Estelle Gold district in the Tintina gold belt. Nova's strategy is to substantially increase the current 4.7Moz resource on the Korbel prospect. Subsequently to continue to lock in value through moving Korbel towards production whilst increasing the resource base across the pipeline of targets within the Estelle gold district. Nova Minerals also holds strategic investments in Snow Lake Resources Ltd (Thompson Brothers Lithium Project), Torian Resources Ltd. (ASX:TNR) and RotorX Aircraft Manufacturing Co.





Nova Minerals Ltd.





Nova Minerals Ltd.