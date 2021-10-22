Menü Artikel
 Triple Flag Announces Q3 2021 Results Release Date

Business Wire

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. ("Triple Flag") (TSX:TFPM, TSX:TFPM.U) will release its Q3 2021 results on November 10, 2021, after market close. A conference call will be held on November 11, 2021, starting at 10:00 a.m. ET (7:00 a.m. PT) to discuss these results.

Conference Call Details

Live Webcast:

https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/3411200/B2BF3B90DB249282FA477769F368AB71

Dial In Details:

Toll-Free: +1-833-968-2076

International: +1-236-714-2960

Pass Code: 7267803 #

Replay (Until November 18th):

+1-800-585-8367

About Triple Flag

Triple Flag's shares are listed on the TSX under TFPM.U (USD listing) and TFPM (CAD listing). On May 26, 2021 Triple Flag closed its IPO, which was the largest TSX-listed mining IPO since 2012 by size and market capitalization, and the largest precious metals IPO globally by market capitalization since 2008. Triple Flag is a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, providing investors exposure to a long-life, diversified and high-quality portfolio of streams and royalties, that generates robust free cash flows. Our business is underpinned by a rigorous focus on asset-quality, optionality, sustainability and risk management. We offer bespoke financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. Our mission is to be a sought-after, long-term funding partner to mining companies throughout the commodity cycle. Since our inception in 2016, we have delivered sector-leading growth through the construction of a diversified portfolio of streams and royalties that provides exposure primarily to gold and silver in the Americas and Australia. We have 75 assets, including 9 streams and 66 royalties. These investments are tied to mining assets at various stages of the mine life cycle, including 15 producing mines and 60 development and exploration stage projects. References to Triple Flag mean Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., together with its wholly owned subsidiaries.



Contact

Inquiries:
James Dendle
Vice President, Evaluations & Investor Relations
+1 (416) 304-9770
ir@tripleflagpm.com


