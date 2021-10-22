Re-Release: Vizsla Copper Corp. Appoints Steve Blower as Vice President, Exploration

Vancouver, October 21, 2021 - Vizsla Copper Corp. (TSXV:VCU) ("Vizsla Copper" or the "Company") is pleased to announce Mr. Steve Blower has been appointed Vice President, Exploration effective October 15, 2021.

Mr. Blower is a professional geologist with over 30 years of experience in the minerals industry including mine geology, resource estimation, and exploration for a variety of commodities. For the past 15 years, as President and CEO of Pitchstone Exploration Ltd., VP Exploration for Denison Mines Corp., VP Exploration for IsoEnergy Ltd., and a consultant/Director of 92 Energy, he has been involved in three uranium discoveries in the Athabasca Basin. Earlier in his career, Mr. Blower was mine geologist at the Huckleberry and Similco open pit copper mines in British Columbia. Mr. Blower holds a BSc in Geological Sciences from the University of British Columbia and an MSc in Geological Sciences from Queen's University.

Chris Donaldson, Vizsla Copper's President & CEO, commented: "We are thrilled to welcome Steve to the Vizsla Copper team. As an accomplished geologist and executive, Steve has the distinction of multiple discoveries under his belt and has proven himself time after time as a leader in all aspects of the business. I look forward to working closely with Steve as Vizsla Copper advances its exploration efforts at the Blueberry and Carruthers Pass copper properties."

The Company also announces that it has granted, subject to regulatory approval, 7,220,000 incentive stock options to certain directors, officers, and consultants of the Company. The options are exercisable at a price of $0.25 per share, have a term of five years, and will vest over a period of 24 months.

Contact Information: For more information and to sign-up to the mailing list, please contact:

Chris Donaldson, Chief Executive Officer and Director

Tel: (604) 813-3931 | Email: chris@vizslacopper.com

