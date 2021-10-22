Ares Strategic Mining Completes LiDAR Program at its Canadian Fluorspar Project, located near Liard Hot Springs in British Columbia

- October 22nd, 2021 - Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (the "Company") (CSE:ARS) (CNSX:ARS.CN) (OTC:ARSMF) (FRA:N8I1), is pleased to announce that it has completed a property scale aerial Lidar Survey over its Canadian Fluorspar Project, located in Liard, Northern British Columbia. This work will enable the company to construct digital 3-D topographical representations of the entire area for the planning of future exploration programs. McElhanney Ltd., Vancouver, B.C. completed the LiDAR program under the direction of Mr. Raul Sanabria, M.Sc., P.Geo., the company's VP of Exploration and Director.

The LiDAR data collected is now being integrated to geo-reference all the historical geology, channel and bulk sampling, drilling and trenching that has been undertaken in the past. The Company is planning to use the LiDAR survey results in conjunction with a full property airborne geophysical survey to identify potential Fluorspar anomalies in 2022, which will be investigated further by ground proofing.

James Walker, President and CEO of the Company said, "We analyzed a number of different fluorspar prospects within Canada while looking to expand our fluorspar operations. Of all the examined prospects, the Liard project struck us having the most potential. There has been a huge amount of work done on the project in the past, including drilling, metallurgy, and mapping, which we are very fortunate to be able to take advantage of now. The LiDAR data is the first step towards creating 3D models which we can integrate with an expansive historic database to develop comprehensive exploration and development plans for this exciting prospect."

In 1975, a Non-Compliant 43-101 resource estimate on the Liard Project was defined by Wright Engineers Ltd. and H.N. Halvorson Consultants Ltd. In 2021 the Government of Canada developed a list of 31 minerals which it considers critical for the sustainable economic success of Canada and its allies, and for positioning Canada as the leading mining nation, as set out in the Canadian Minerals and Metals Plan (CMMP). Fluorspar was identified by 'Natural Resources Canada' using a criteria-based approach and in consultation with provinces, territories as well as exploration, mining and manufacturing industries and associations. Fluorspar was determined as a Critical Mineral, as it was considered essential to Canada's economic security, and was required for Canada's transition to a low-carbon economy.

Raul Sanabria, P.Geo., is a qualified person as defined by NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this news release. Mr. Sanabria is not independent to the Company as he is a Director and shareholder.

