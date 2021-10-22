Menü Artikel
Alcoa to Host Virtual Investor Day on November 9, 2021

15:00 Uhr  |  Business Wire

Alcoa Corp. (NYSE: AA) will host a virtual Investor Day on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, with discussions that will include Alcoa's markets, operations, strategies, current and future technologies, and capital allocation, including the previously announced capital returns program.

Participating in the Investor Day will be Alcoa President and Chief Executive Office Roy Harvey, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer William Oplinger, and other members of Alcoa's Executive Leadership Team.

Pre-recorded video presentations related to Investor Day will be available for viewing on the "Investors" section of www.alcoa.com beginning on Monday, November 8, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. EST.

Introductory comments and a live question-and-answer session will be hosted from the same website beginning on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. EST.

Investor Day Webcast Information

Time:

Tuesday, November 9, 2021: 9:00 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. EST

Hosts:

Roy Harvey, President and Chief Executive Officer, and

William Oplinger, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Call:

+1 (877) 876-9176 (Domestic)

+1 (785) 424-1670 (International)

Conference ID:

AA2021INVEST

To avoid a delay in start time, please dial in beginning at 8:45 a.m. EST

Video webcast:

Go to the "Investors" section of the Alcoa website to listen only and view the event. Written questions can be submitted via the webcast's chat function.

Following the event, a replay of the session, as well as the video presentations and transcript, will be available for one year on the "Investors" section of the Alcoa website.

Dissemination of Company Information

Alcoa Corp. intends to make future announcements regarding company developments and financial performance through its website at www.alcoa.com as well as through press releases, filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, conference calls and webcasts.

About Alcoa Corporation

Alcoa (NYSE: AA) is a global industry leader in bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products, and is built on a foundation of strong values and operating excellence dating back 135 years to the world-changing discovery that made aluminum an affordable and vital part of modern life. Since developing the aluminum industry, and throughout our history, our talented Alcoans have followed on with breakthrough innovations and best practices that have led to efficiency, safety, sustainability, and stronger communities wherever we operate.

Dissemination of Company Information

Alcoa intends to make future announcements regarding company developments and financial performance through its website, www.alcoa.com, as well as through press releases, filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, conference calls, and webcasts.

Forward-Looking Statements

The session may contain statements that relate to future events and expectations and as such constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include those containing such words as "anticipates," "endeavors," "working," "potential," "ambition," "develop," "reach," "believes," "could," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "goal," "intends," "may," "outlook," "plans," "projects," "seeks," "sees," "should," "targets," "will," "would," or other words of similar meaning. All statements by Alcoa Corp. that reflect expectations, assumptions or projections about the future, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Although Alcoa Corp. believes that the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that these expectations will be attained and it is possible that actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks and uncertainties. Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements is contained in Alcoa Corp.'s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Alcoa Corp. disclaims any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether in response to new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.



Contact

Investor Contact
James Dwyer
412-992-5450
James.Dwyer@alcoa.com

Media Contact
Jim Beck
412-315-2909
Jim.Beck@alcoa.com


