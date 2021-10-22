Evolution Global Frontier Ventures Corp. and Evergreen Acquisitions Corp. Announces Implementing Plan of Arrangement and Effective Date

Vancouver, October 22, 2021 - Evolution Global Frontier Ventures Corp. (CSE: EGFV) the "Company" or "EGFV" ) and Evergreen Acquisitions Corp. ("EVERGREEN") is pleased to announce that it will be finalizing and implementing the approved Plan of Arrangement (the "Arrangement") spin-off effective today. As previously announced on the press release issued by EGFV on September 3, 2021; The Company had set the record date as September 9, 2021 for shareholders of record to participate in the share exchange and be issued shares under the Arrangement approved by a final court order on August 31, 2021. The effective date upon completion of the various share exchanges is set separately for each subsidiary pursuant to the Arrangement and EVERGREEN's effective date is set as October 22, 2021.

On September 3rd, 2021, EGFV announced that it would effectively begin on September 10th, 2021 its part of the Arrangement and that the respective subsidiaries would announce their final effective dates upon completion of the final share exchanges and other transfers as required to complete the subsidiaries' portion of the Arrangement.

Upon completion of the Supreme Court of BC and shareholder approved Arrangement and spin out effective today, October 22, 2021, EVERGREEN will become a reporting issuer in BC. The Company's CUSIP is 300152105 and its ISIN is CA3001521051 for its common shares.

No action is required by shareholders to participate in the share exchange to be credited their respective positions or shares as per the processes under the Arrangement, in their names in their respective accounts (where applicable) or directly into their names via DRS Advices at the transfer agency.

In addition, the new board of EVERGREEN shall be appointed in conjunction with the completion of the EGFV and EVERGREEN portion of the Arrangement.

