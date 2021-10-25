Fortuna provides an update on the extension of the environmental impact authorization at its San Jose Mine, Mexico

VANCOUVER, Oct. 25, 2021 - Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) is providing an update on the status of its application for an extension of the environmental impact authorization at the San Jose Mine, located in Oaxaca, Mexico.



In 2009, the Secretaría de Medio Ambiente y Recursos Naturales ("SEMARNAT") granted an Environmental Impact Authorization ("EIA") to Fortuna's Mexican subsidiary, Companía Minera Cuzcatlán ("CMC"), which authorized the construction, execution and maintenance of the San Jose Mine for a period of 12 years effective until October 23, 2021. In May 2021, CMC filed an application to extend the term of the EIA for an additional period of 10 years. SEMARNAT requested additional information pertaining to the application which has been provided. A decision from SEMARNAT is outstanding.

The filing of an extension of the EIA is a normal and recurrent administrative procedure that is customarily granted so long as the filer is in compliance in all material respects with its environmental obligations, as is CMC. Under the current SEMARNAT administration and COVID-19 restrictions, the administrative process has become more cumbersome and is taking longer than in the past.

CMC is working with SEMARNAT and government authorities to resolve this matter and has obtained a provisional injunction from a Mexican federal court that allows the continued operation of the San Jose Mine beyond the expiry date of the EIA. CMC has also initiated legal proceedings in the Federal Administrative Court in Mexico City to protest the lack of formal response to the application to extend the EIA and to seek an additional injunction to permit the continued operation of the San Jose Mine until the extension to the EIA is granted.

About Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is a Canadian precious metals mining company with four operating mines in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico and Peru, and an advanced development project in Côte d'Ivoire. Sustainability is integral to all our operations and relationships. We produce gold and silver and generate shared value over the long-term for our shareholders and stakeholders through efficient production, environmental protection, and social responsibility. For more information, please visit our website.

