EcoGraf Limited: Battery Anode Material Facility Development Approvals

Battery Anode Material Facility Development Approvals

Evaluation of Opportunities for Battery Supply Chain Cooperation in the Kwinana-Rockingham Area

Diversified battery anode materials company EcoGraf Ltd. (EcoGraf or the Company) (ASX: EGR; FSE: FMK; OTCQX: ECGFF) is pleased to provide an update on regulatory permitting and approvals processes for commencement of development activities at its new EcoGraf(TM) Battery Anode Material Facility in Western Australia.

Data generated from pre-construction testworks conducted during the year has been incorporated by GR Engineering into updated plans for the site configuration and operational activity during the initial and expansion phases. A number of independent consultants, including GHD Group, SLR Consulting, Terrestrial Ecosytems and Hunt Architects, have been appointed to use the engineering data to complete planning studies to support submissions for key Government approvals for construction and operations;

- the Works Approval from the Western Australian Department of Water and Environmental Regulation; and

- the Development Approval from the City of Rockingham.

Programs conducted by the consultants include environmental planning (emissions, materials handling, noise levels, ground water management, traffic management, waste-water treatment, flora and fauna management), together with health and safety (site access, layout and fire management), building design, site infrastructure and offsite services.

These studies are expected to be completed in December and enable submission of the Works and Development Approval proposals to Government in January. The EcoGraf(TM) site is located in a well established strategic industrial area and the Government review and approval process typically takes approximately 3 months.

In conjunction with the permitting and approvals process, EcoGraf has been in discussion with the Government and several major operators in the Kwinana-Rockingham area to evaluate opportunities for the supply of clean, renewable energy to the operation, co-funding a regional product innovation centre and undertaking further downstream processing to produce value-added anode and cathode material products for the lithium battery and green steel markets.

These discussions include the future site options for expansion and downstream processing.

This announcement is authorised for release by Andrew Spinks, Managing Director.

