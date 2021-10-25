Rokmaster to Resume Underground Drill Program at its High-Grade Gold Revel Ridge Project

VANCOUVER, Oct. 25, 2021 - Rokmaster Resources Corp. (TSXV: RKR) (OTCQB: RKMSF) (FSE: 1RR1) ("Rokmaster" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has successfully concluded its 2021 surface diamond drill program (for detail see news releases, June 17, 2021, June 24, 2021, and August 24, 2021) for the season at its Revel Ridge Project with 10,747 metres cored in 39 holes.

Underground diamond drilling (fully permitted until August 2022) will resume on November 8, 2021. The drilling is being conducted under contract by Hy-Tech Drilling Ltd. of Smithers, B.C., under the supervision of Dr. James "Jim" Oliver, P. Geo.

The focus of the next stage of drilling will recover larger HQ size drill core from existing underground workings to obtain additional metallurgical samples from depth, while continuing to expand the Main, Hanging and Footwall Zones.

Work on updating the current NI 43-101 resource at Revel Ridge is continuing and surface assays are pending.

Corporate presentations, figures and photos are available on Rokmaster's website at https://www.rokmaster.com/projects/revel-ridge/

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"John Mirko"

John Mirko, President and Chief Executive Officer.

