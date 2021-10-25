Palladium One Recognized with the "Bernie Schnieders Discovery of the Year Award" Presented by NWOPA

Toronto, October 25, 2021 - Palladium One Mining Inc. (TSXV: PDM) (OTCQB: NKORF) (FSE: 7N11) (the "Company" or "Palladium One") is pleased to announce that the Company's team has been awarded the 2020 "Bernie Schnieders Discovery of the Year Award" for the discovery of a high-grade copper-nickel zone at its 100% owned Tyko Copper-Nickel Project in Ontario, Canada.

The award, presented by the Northwestern Ontario Prospectors Association (NWOPA), recognizes an exceptional discovery in Northwestern Ontario during the previous calendar year.

Smoke Lake was discovered in late November 2020 with the first hole of drill program returning up to 8.7% Ni_Eq over 3.8 Meters (6.6% Ni, 3.7% Cu, 0.09% Co, 0.67 g/t Pd, 0.81 g/t Pt, and 0.03 g/t Au) in hole TK-20-016, (see news release January 5, 2021).

Derrick Weyrauch, President and CEO of Palladium One, said, "We would like to sincerely thank the NWOPA for receiving this honour and look forward to expanding on our exciting discovery at the Tyko property.

About Palladium One

Palladium One Mining Inc. is an exploration company targeting district scale, platinum-group-element (PGE)-copper nickel deposits in Finland and Canada. Its flagship project is the Läntinen Koillismaa or LK Project, a palladium dominant platinum group element-copper-nickel project in north-central Finland, ranked by the Fraser Institute as one of the world's top countries for mineral exploration and development. Exploration at LK is focused on targeting disseminated sulfides along 38 kilometers of favorable basal contact and building on an established NI 43-101 open pit Mineral Resource.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Derrick Weyrauch"

President & CEO, Director

For further information contact: Derrick Weyrauch, President & CEO

Email: info@palladiumoneinc.com

