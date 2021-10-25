Artemis Files NI 43-101 Technical Report for Blackwater Feasibility Study

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 25, 2021 /CNW/ - Artemis Gold Inc. (TSXV: ARTG) ("Artemis" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed a National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") Technical Report entitled "Blackwater Gold Project NI 43-101 Technical Report on Updated Feasibility Study" with an effective date of September 10, 2021 (the "Technical Report"). The Technical Report is available for review on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and on the Company's website (www.artemisgoldinc.com).

The results of the Technical Report supporting the results of a Feasibility Study to the Company's 100% owned Blackwater Gold Project in central British Columbia were originally presented in a news release dated September 13, 2021, which is also available for review on SEDAR and the Company's website.

